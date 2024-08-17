SPORTS
Lazio sign Senegalese forward Dia amid squad rebuild
The Italian club is rebuilding its squad after losing several key players.
Boulaye Dia   played for Senegal at 2023 Africa Cup of Nations tournament. / Photo: AFP
August 17, 2024

Italian side Lazio have signed Senegal international Boulaye Dia from relegated Salernitana on an initial two-year long loan with an option to buy, the Serie A club announced late on Friday.

While the financial details were not disclosed by either club, Italian media reported the deal to be valued at 12 million euros ($13.23 million) for the 27-year-old striker.

"Dia will wear the number 19 shirt," Lazio said in a statement.

Dia started playing for Salernitana in 2022 and has scored 22 goals in 52 outings. He struggled with injury last season, scoring four goals from 17 appearances.

Lazio's new head coach Marco Baroni, who replaced Igor Tudor, has been tasked with rebuilding the squad after the club lost several key players, particularly in attack.

Italian striker Ciro Immobile left last month after eight years with the club, and Lazio will also be without Luis Alberto, Daichi Kamada, and Felipe Anderson this season. They host Venezia in their Serie A opener on Sunday.

SOURCE:Reuters
