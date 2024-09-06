Türkiye is backing a national reconciliation process to end political turmoil in Libya that gripped the North African country last month after its parliament suspended the term of the internationally-recognised Tripoli government.

In a visit to Tripoli on Thursday, Ibrahim Kalin, Türkiye's intelligence chief, met senior Libyan leaders and stressed the importance of avoiding further conflict.

Kalin met Tripoli-based Government of National Unity head Abdulhamid Dbeibah, as well as Abdullah al Lafi and Mossa al Koni of the Presidency Council, according to a statement from the Turkish National Intelligence Organization (MIT).

He reiterated Türkiye's support for Libya's stability and unity, expressing hope that the political divide would be overcome through national reconciliation.

Kalin and Dbeibah discussed bilateral relations between the two countries, regional developments, issues of common interest and current events in Palestine's Gaza. The two underlined the need for joint action to increase cooperation in political and security fields, support regional stability, and protect civilians.

The MIT chief also met with authorities from the High Council of State, some ministers and senior security and intelligence officials.

Parliament vs Tripoli

Ankara recognises the legitimacy of the Government of National Unity in Libya and continues to support dialogue efforts aimed at fostering solidarity in the conflict-ridden country.

Last month, the Libyan House of Representatives voted to consider the East Libya-based cabinet of Osama Hammad as "the legitimate government until a new unified government is chosen".

The parliament also named its speaker, Aguila Saleh, as the commander of the Libyan Armed Forces in place of the Presidency Council.

Libya has remained in turmoil since 2011, when longtime ruler Muammar Gaddafi was ousted after four decades in power.

The country is currently governed by two rival administrations: the UN-recognised Government of National Unity led by Dbeibah in Tripoli, which controls the western part of the country, and the government of Osama Hammad, appointed by the parliament, which operates out of Benghazi and governs the eastern region and parts of the south.

In 2020, Türkiye sent troops to Libya in support of the Government of National Unity. In a decision nine months ago, the country extended the deployment of Turkish troops to Libya until 2026, warning that the risks arising from Libya persist for Türkiye and the entire region.