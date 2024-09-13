AFRICA
Exiled Botswana ex-President Khama returns home to face charges
Ian Khama denies the charges and says that they are politically motivated.
Former Botswana president Ian Khama sits in the Broadhurst Magistrate court in Gaborone on September 13, 2024.   / Photo: AFP
September 13, 2024

Botswana's ex-president Ian Khama appeared in court on Friday to face charges of illegally owning a gun and receiving stolen property, after returning from three years in exile ahead of an election in which his bitter rival is seeking a second term.

The magistrate suspended two arrest warrants against him on Friday for failing to turn up to answer the charges back in April 2022. Khama had been in exile, mostly in neighbouring South Africa, since late 2021.

The allegations include unlawful possession of a firearm, receiving stolen property and procuring the registration of a firearm by false pretence. The former president has denied them and says they are politically motivated.

Khama, whose father Seretse Khama was Botswana's founding president, quit the ruling Botswana Democratic Party in 2019 after falling out with his successor President Mokgweetsi Masisi.

Khama backs the opposition Botswana Patriotic Front and had previously said he would return to Botswana to help oust the incumbent in a national election on Oct. 30.

He will next appear in court on Sept. 23, magistrate Mareledi Dipate said.

SOURCE:Reuters
