Saturday, September 14, 2024

12:03 GMT — A Palestinian paramedic was killed in Israeli prison following his arrest at a medical complex in Khan Younis in southern Gaza, Palestine's Health Ministry in the besieged enclave has said.

The ministry confirmed the death of medic Hamdan Abu Anaba while in Israeli detention, the World First Aid Day said on Telegram.

Anaba and his colleagues were arrested while per forming their duties as medics at Nasser Medical Complex in December, the ministry said.

More updates👇

13:18 GMT — Israel releases nine Palestinian detainees showing signs of abuse

The Israeli army has released nine Palestinian detainees showing signs of abuse.

According to an Anadolu correspondent, the nine detainees were released through the Kerem Shalom (Karem Abu Salem) crossing in the southern city of Rafah and were transferred to the Gaza European Hospital in Khan Younis for medical treatment.

Doctors at the hospital confirmed to Anadolu that the released individuals are in poor health, displaying signs of exhaustion, malnutrition, and physical abuse.

13:16 GMT — Israel says 55 rockets fired from Lebanon towards Upper Galilee

The Israeli army has said that approximately 55 rockets were fired from Lebanon into the Upper Galilee, northern Israel.

“Following the alarms activated in the Upper Galilee region, around 35 rockets were detected coming from Lebanese territory,” the Israeli army said in a statement.

It added that while some of these rockets were intercepted, the majority landed in open areas, with no injuries recorded.

13:10 GMT — Türkiye's Erdogan vows to hold Israel accountable for deaths in Gaza

Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan has pledged to seek justice for slain Turkish-American activist Aysenur Ezgi Eygi and over 41,000 civilians in Gaza, comparing the situation to the notorious 1995 Srebrenica genocide.

At a joint press conference with Denis Becirovic, chairman of the Presidential Council of Bosnia and Herzegovina, held on the day Eygi was laid to rest in her hometown in Aydin, Türkiye, Erdogan said: "In courts of law, we will hold Israel accountable for the killing of Aysenur Ezgi Eygi, along with over 41,000 of our brothers and sisters in Gaza."

Stressing the severity of the situation, he said: "Today we are witnessing in Gaza and (other) occupied Palestinian territories a massacre similar to the one carried out in Bosnia and Herzegovina in the 1990s."

Becirovic, for his part, said: "The genocide in Gaza is actually the greatest disgrace in the world."

12:41 GMT — 4 children among 19 Palestinians killed in Israeli attacks on Gaza

At least 19 Palestinians, including several women and children, were killed in Israeli attacks targeting areas in both northern and southern Gaza.

According to Gaza’s Civil Defence, five Palestinians were killed and others wounded in an airstrike near the Dar al Arqam School in northwestern Gaza City.

In another statement, Civil Defense confirmed that a woman was killed and several others were wounded in an airstrike that targeted a family home in eastern Gaza City.

11:45 GMT — Israeli opposition figure says time to replace ‘inept’ government to restore security in northern Israel

An Israeli opposition party leader has called for a change in Premier Minister Benjamin Netanyahu's "inept" government to restore security to northern Israel amid ongoing rocket attacks from southern Lebanon.

On X, Avigdor Lieberman, leader of the Yisrael Beytenu party, criticised the government, writing: “Another unbearable Saturday in the north, with dozens of rockets launched since the morning, while our leadership remains silent and ineffective."

Lieberman, who has held various ministerial positions including Defence (2016-2018) and Finance (2021-2022), argued that it is crucial to swiftly replace the government to ensure the safety of northern residents and all Israeli citizens.

11:23 GMT — 'Stuck in Gaza and bleeding': Israel must withdraw immediately, says former Israeli army general

A former senior Israeli military official has urged Israel to withdraw from Gaza as soon as possible, describing the situation as a "dire quagmire."

According to Israel’s Channel 12, Maj. Gen. Israel Ziv, former head of operations for the Israeli army, criticised the ongoing war, stating that Israel is "stuck in Gaza and bleeding."

Ziv, who previously led the Gaza Division, asserted that the war has become a source of political stability for Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu and his government.

He suggested that Netanyahu might be prolonging the war to maintain his political position and delay his corruption trial, which could lead to imprisonment.

11:00 GMT — Gaza toll nears 41,200 after Israel kills 64 more Palestinians

Over the last two days the Israeli army killed 64 more Palestinians in attacks on Gaza, bringing the overall death toll since last October 7 to 41,182, the Palestinian Health Ministry in the besieged enclave said.

A ministry statement added that some 95,280 other people have been injured in Israel’s offensive, which has lasted nearly a year.

“Israeli forces killed 64 people and injured 155 others in four massacres of families in the last 48 hours,” the ministry said.

“Many people are still trapped under the rubble and on the roads as rescuers are unable to reach them,” it added.

10:00 GMT — Three women arrested for placing hostage flyers in Synagogue

Three Israeli women were arrested in Israel for placing flyers with photos of Israeli captives on synagogue seats in Israel's Herzliya.

The flyers, which featured the message “Let my people go,” targeted a Likud member of Knesset who prays at the synagogue. The women were interrogated for hours before being released under restrictive conditions.

One of the women, Idit Alexandrovich said that she was arrested for conspiracy to commit a crime and burglary, suggesting that the arrest was a directive from higher authorities. Following their release, demonstrators gathered outside the police station in Gillot to protest the arrests.

6:20 GMT —US, UK vow firm stand on Israel's security, Gaza truce deal

US President Joe Biden and UK's Prime Minister Keir Starmer have reiterated their ironclad commitment to Israel's security, while calling for a ceasefire deal that they said will free the hostages and enable increased relief in Israel-blockaded Gaza, a White House statement said.

Both leaders called for the need for Israel to do more to protect civilians and address the dire humanitarian situation in Gaza.

They also condemned Houthi attacks on commercial shipping in the Red Sea — raids that the Yemeni group says will stop when Israel ends its genocidal war on the besieged Palestinians of Gaza.

05:22 GMT — In US, South Africa's top diplomat calls for solidarity with Palestine

South Africa’s Foreign Minister Ronald Lamola has called for global solidarity with Palestine.

"We continue to call on the collective conscience of the global community to stand in solidarity with the people of Palestine… to call Israel to stop the genocide that is currently unfolding" in Gaza, Lamola said at the Congressional Black Caucus Foundation’s 53rd Annual Legislative Conference in Washington, D.C.

"We will continue to do so, despite threats that come from across the globe, because we believe we are standing on principles," he added.

04:30GMT — Harris faces anti-genocide protesters in rally

US Vice President Kamala Harris' speech in Wilkes-Barre, Pennsylvania, faced interruption from protesters opposing US support for Israel's genocidal war in Gaza.

Demonstrators in the US have for months demanded an end to the war and restrictions on shipments of weapons to Israel. Harris reiterated her support for a ceasefire and hostage rescue deal.

"Now is the time to get a hostage deal and ceasefire," Harris said when interrupted. "I respect your voice, but right now, I am speaking," she added.

For our live updates from Friday, September 13, 2024, click here.