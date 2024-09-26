AFRICA
Nigeria kills dozens of insurgents in three months: military
The Nigerian military has said that over the last three months, it killed dozens of insurgents, including Boko Haram terrorists.
Nigeria faces widespread insecurity including a 15-year militant insurgency in its northeast. / Photo: Reuters
September 26, 2024

Nigeria's military has killed dozens of leaders of armed militia groups and hundreds of fighters across the country following a renewed offensive in the third quarter of the year, a spokesperson said on Thursday.

Nigeria faces widespread insecurity including a 15-year militant insurgency in its northeast, separatist violence in the southeast, rampant oil theft in the Niger River delta and kidnapping for ransom by criminal gangs, known locally as bandits, in the northwest.

Military spokesperson Major-General Edward Buba said "troops offensive actions culminated in the neutralisation of 65 notable terrorist leaders, commanders and combatants across all theaters of operations."

"Overall, in the third quarter of this year, troops neutralised 1,937 terrorists, arrested 2,782 suspected terrorists and other criminal elements as well as rescued 1,854 hostages," Buba said in a statement.

Military intensifies fight against insurgents

The fatalities include members of Boko Haram, ISWAP, and different amorphous bandit groups.

Among those killed was Halilu Sububu, who was declared wanted by the military in 2022 with a bounty of five million naira, Buba said.

Earlier in September, Nigeria's President Bola Tinubu ordered the minister of defence and top military chiefs to relocate to the northwestern Sokoto, one of the worst-hit states, to combat insecurity.

Since then, the military has stepped up actions against armed groups intensifying air bombardment and land operations.

SOURCE:Reuters
