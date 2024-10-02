Nigeria's President Bola Tinubu will on Wednesday depart for United Kingdom to begin a two-week vacation, his office has said.

The president will take the foreign break as part of his annual leave, his spokesperson Bayo Onanuga said.

"He will use the two weeks as a working vacation and a retreat to reflect on his administration's economic reforms," Onanuga said in a post on X social media.

The statement did not indicate whether Vice President Kashim Shettima will be in charge during Tinubu's absence.

Protest rallies

It comes a day after low-key protest rallies were held across the country against the high cost of living.

The demonstrations coinciding with Nigeria's 64th independence anniversary were a follow-up to the nationwide #EndBadGovernance protest in August.

The protesters want the government to address the economic difficulties and hunger in the nation, according to the organizers.

In a national speech, President Tinubu had promised to reduce the cost of living.

➤Click here to follow our WhatsApp channel for more stories.