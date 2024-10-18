BUSINESS & TECHNOLOGY
Togo suspends Russia's ride-hailing app Yango
The transport ministry said the decision was taken over concerns for the safety of passengers, order and legal procedures.
Ride-hailing app Yango began operating in Togo in June / Photo: Reuters 
October 18, 2024

Togo's transport ministry suspended the ride-hailing app Yango owned by Russia's tech giant Yandex, over security concerns just months after it began operating in the West African nation.

In a statement, the ministry said that Yango began operating in June without authorization and in violation of the country's procedures.

The ministry said the decision was taken over concerns for the safety of passengers, order and legal procedures.

"The activities of the operator YANGO are therefore suspended across the entire national territory," the statement said on Thursday.

The company did not immediately respond to a request for comment.

SOURCE:Reuters
