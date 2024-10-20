Somalia's president wrapped up official visits to Uganda and Burundi as part of efforts to deepen security ties with the two nations, which have been among the main contributors of African Union peacekeeping forces to his country.

Hassan Sheikh Mohamud, who arrived in the Ugandan capital Kampala on Saturday, met with his Ugandan counterpart Yoweri Museveni and discussed cooperation in security, trade and development initiatives as well as support for the Somali Security Forces and Support and Stabilization Mission in Somalia (AUSSOM).

"The two heads of state exchanged views on the security situation in Somalia and the region and underscored the need to maintain peace, security and stability in the Horn of Africa and on the African continent as a whole. They commended the sacrifices made by the African Union Transition Mission in Somalia (ATMIS) and Somali Security Forces in pacifying the country and the fight against (the) Al-Shabaab (terrorist group)," a joint statement issued after their meeting said.

Mohamud also travelled to Burundi and met with his counterpart Evariste Ndayishimiye.

Collaborative efforts

The two leaders agreed to intensify commercial and diplomatic relations, paving the way for a stronger partnership between their countries.

They "addressed the vital role of Burundian forces in the peacekeeping mission in Somalia and explored ways to further strengthen their collaborative efforts to ensure regional stability," a statement by Somali Information Minister Daud Aweis said.

Abdiasis Abdirahman, a political analyst based in the Somali capital, said Mohamud's visit is likely meant as preparation for the next African Union mission, as the current peacekeeping mission's mandate is due to expire in December.

"This visit was long overdue because Somalia is facing serious security challenges and the government needed to ensure that there wouldn't be a vacuum after the current mission ends," he said.

Al-Shabaab threat

Uganda and Burundi are among the main countries that have contributed to the African Union Mission in Somalia (AMISOM) and ATMIS.

Since 2007, Al-Shabaab has been fighting the Somali government and the mission forces in the country authorised by the African Union and mandated by the UN Security Council.

The terrorist group has stepped up attacks since Mohamud declared an "all-out war" on the group.

