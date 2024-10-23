AFRICA
4 MIN READ
Mozambique warns protesters ahead of election results
Filipe Nyusi, the president of Mozambique, has warned citizens against violent protests ahead of election result declaration.
Mozambique warns protesters ahead of election results
Mozambique's President Filipe Nyusi is stepping down upon the expiry of his two terms.  / Photo: AFP      / Others
October 23, 2024

Mozambique's president warned on Wednesday that calls for violent protests could be considered criminal acts as tensions grew ahead of the imminent release of election results.

Leading opposition candidate Venancio Mondlane has called for 25 days of "terror" over the killing of his attorney as results from the October 9 ballot, likely to be published on Thursday, were expected to show the ruling Frelimo party winning.

"Inciting the population to revolt, misinforming the world and creating chaos for political purposes can be considered criminal acts," President Filipe Nyusi told reporters.

While he said that Mozambicans have the right to protest, "news that the country will again demonstrate against a process that has not yet seen its outcome is unsettling."

Slain lawyer buried

Earlier on Wednesday, thousands of people gathered outside Mozambique's capital to bury lawyer Elvino Dias who was killed alongside another opposition ally, Paulo Guambe.

The pair, who were preparing a case to contest the vote on behalf of Mondlane and the Podemos party backing him, were ambushed while in a vehicle and shot in the early hours of Saturday.

In a message on Facebook, Mondlane, who accused security forces of shooting at them 25 times, said he would unleash "25 days of terror" in reprisal.

Police said they had launched an investigation into the killings while Frelimo, which has been in power for 49 years, "vehemently" condemned the "macabre act."

EU election observers voice concern

Electoral violence is not uncommon in Mozambique. Last year, several people were killed in clashes after Frelimo won municipal elections.

But Mondlane has raised the tone, speaking about a "revolutionary roadmap" on social media platforms.

The 50-year-old former radio presenter was among a group of protesters tear gassed by police on Monday.

Election observers from the EU have raised concerns about the legitimacy of this month's polls, noting "irregularities during counting and unjustified alteration of election results at polling station and district level."

Low voter turnout

Initial indications of a low turnout in the coastal country of some 33 million people could further erode the vote's credibility.

Nyusi is stepping down after his two terms allowed by the constitution but his party's candidate, 47-year-old Daniel Chapo, was widely expected to win.

Other presidential candidates included Ossufo Momade, 63, of the Renamo party, and Lutero Simango, 64, of the Mozambique Democratic Movement.

While Renamo has traditionally been the main opposition group, the emergence of Mondlane and the Podemos party was a new development in this election.

"Mondlane and Podemos have leveraged social media to connect with Mozambique's large youth population who are seeking a change to the status quo," said Emilia Columbo of the US-based Center for Strategic and International Studies.

Click here to follow our WhatsApp channel for more stories.

SOURCE:AFP
Explore
What to know about Israel’s massive strikes on Iran
Bomb threat: Air India flight makes emergency landing in Thailand
Côte d'Ivoire opposition weigh options after candidates' exclusion
US advises citizens in North Africa, Middle East to exercise 'increased caution'
Israel attacks Iran's 'nuclear and military sites', kills army chief and IRGC head
Israel assassinates Iran's Revolutionary Guard head Hossein Salami
SADC announces final phased withdrawal of troops from DRC
Claim linking Air India crash to Turkish Technic maintenance rebuffed
At least 30 people dead after boat capsizes in western DRC
One person survives India plane crash which killed more than 260 people
Burundi officials 'threatened' voters to secure election: HRW
At least 122 million people globally displaced by conflict: UN
Head of UN mission in DRC arrives in M23-held Goma
Death toll in South Africa floods rises to 67
Kenya police watchdog says 20 deaths in custody in four months
Sneak a peek at TRT Global. Share your feedback!
Contact us