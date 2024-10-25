SPORTS
2 MIN READ
Arsenal's Odegaard close to return, Saka a doubt for Liverpool clash
Arsenal hosts Premier League leader Liverpool and is plagued by a growing list of injuries.
Arsenal's Odegaard close to return, Saka a doubt for Liverpool clash
Manager Mikel Arteta has said that the availability of Bukayo Saka is uncertain. / Photo: Reuters
October 25, 2024

Arsenal captain Martin Odegaard is nearing a return from an ankle ligament injury, Norway coach Stale Solbakken said.

The midfielder has been out since sustaining what was described as significant damage while playing for his country in September.

“Everything indicates that (the injury) is going according to plan, then it is about the last steps when you are going to train with opponents and at team training," Solbakken told Norwegian newspaper Verdens Gang.

“It depends on how he responds to it, but we have a justified hope that he is ready."

Arsenal plays Premier League leader Liverpool on Sunday and manager Mikel Arteta did not say if Odegaard would be in contention for that game.

Injury list

Speaking a news conference Friday, Arteta said Bukayo Saka, Riccardo Calafiori and Jurrien Timber were all doubts for Liverpool.

“We’re going to do our very best to somehow have them available but it’s very uncertain," he said.

Saka has a hamstring injury and Calafiori twisted his knee in the Champions League match against Shakhtar Donetsk this week.

Timber hasn't played since the start of the month because of an unspecified issue.

Center back William Saliba will miss the Liverpool game because he is suspended after a red card in the loss to Bournemouth on Saturday.

Click here to follow our WhatsApp channel for more stories.

SOURCE:AP
Explore
What to know about Israel’s massive strikes on Iran
Bomb threat: Air India flight makes emergency landing in Thailand
Côte d'Ivoire opposition weigh options after candidates' exclusion
US advises citizens in North Africa, Middle East to exercise 'increased caution'
Israel attacks Iran's 'nuclear and military sites', kills army chief and IRGC head
Israel assassinates Iran's Revolutionary Guard head Hossein Salami
SADC announces final phased withdrawal of troops from DRC
Claim linking Air India crash to Turkish Technic maintenance rebuffed
At least 30 people dead after boat capsizes in western DRC
One person survives India plane crash which killed more than 260 people
Burundi officials 'threatened' voters to secure election: HRW
At least 122 million people globally displaced by conflict: UN
Head of UN mission in DRC arrives in M23-held Goma
Death toll in South Africa floods rises to 67
Kenya police watchdog says 20 deaths in custody in four months
Sneak a peek at TRT Global. Share your feedback!
Contact us