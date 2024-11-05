Friday, November 8, 2024

0116 GMT — Lebanon has condemned an Israeli drone strike in the southern city of Sidon that killed three civilians and injured several Lebanese soldiers and UN peacekeepers, labelling it a "war crime".

Five peacekeepers were injured in the drone strike near a military checkpoint in Sidon in southern Lebanon, the UN mission said.

The Lebanese army confirmed that the attack was carried out by an Israeli drone targeting a vehicle which killed three people inside and injured three of its soldiers stationed at a military checkpoint nearby.

Lebanon's Foreign Ministry said it strongly condemns the Israeli assault and called on the international community to denounce such attacks and hold Israel accountable.

The ministry described the attack as "an escalation in Israel's targeting of UNIFIL forces, Lebanese soldiers and civilians constituting war crimes and a blatant violation of international humanitarian law".

0433 GMT — Maccabi Tel Aviv fans clash with reported pro-Palestinian protesters at Ajax Europa League match

Supporters of Maccabi Tel Aviv clashed with apparent pro-Palestinian protesters before and after a Europa League football match between their team and Ajax outside the Dutch team's home stadium in Amsterdam on Thursday night, media and officials said.

Details of the incidents remained unclear.

There were no immediate reports of arrests or injuries from the clashes outside the Johan Cruyff Arena in Amsterdam, the city's main arena and Ajax's home stadium. Ajax won the Europa League match 5-0 after leading 3-0 at halftime.

Meanwhile, Israel said it is sending rescue planes to assist citizens in Amsterdam in coordination with the Dutch government, according to a press statement released by the Israeli prime minister's office.

2300 GMT — Israel kills dozens in Gaza

In the past 24 hours, Israel has killed at least 48 besieged Palestinians in its ongoing genocidal war in Gaza, Palestinians media and hospital sources said.

The casualties were reported in Beit Lahiam, Jabalia, Rafah, Nuseirat and other areas.

Israel killed at least 14 displaced Palestinians sheltering in a former school in Al-Shati camp in northern Gaza.

Local journalist Hossam Shabat said 11 of the victims were his cousins.

"In a matter of minutes, I found 11 of my cousins killed. We had to collect their bodies in body bags and bury them in a matter of minutes — no funeral, no goodbyes," he wrote on X, with a video of the victims.

2100 GMT — Israel has made progress on aid into Gaza: Pentagon

US Defence Secretary Lloyd Austin has said that Israel had made some progress in getting assistance into Gaza but more needed to be done. The UN, however, says Israel has blocked most of the aid from entering northern Gaza.

The US told Israel in a letter last month it must take steps in the next month to improve the humanitarian situation in Gaza or face potential restrictions on US military aid.

While Austin did not specifically comment on the letter, he said: "They have made some progress... but more needs to be made."

US Secretary of State Antony Blinken and Austin wrote to Israeli officials last month demanding concrete measures to address the worsening situation in the Palestinian enclave.

Failure to do so could impact US policy, said the letter.

2000 GMT — UN says Israel severely blocking aid to northern Gaza

Israel is not allowing food and water into northern Gaza and the UN is trying to send there as aid, the UN humanitarian office says.

The only UN assistance Israel has allowed in since the beginning of its latest aggression there a month ago has been hospital supplies during medical evacuation missions, UN associate spokesperson Stephanie Tremblay told reporters.

He said Israel is preventing the estimated 75,000 to 95,000 Palestinians in the north from receiving essential items for their survival.

Tremblay said that "the entire population in north Gaza is at imminent risk of dying from disease, famine and violence".

Tremblay added that Israeli bombardments and ground operations are preventing humanitarian workers from reaching people in need, adding Israel has ordered Palestinians in parts of Gaza to flee.

