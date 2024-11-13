SPORTS
2 MIN READ
South Africa football boss, who led World Cup bid, granted bail after arrest
Danny Jordaan was arrested with one other official and a businessman.
South Africa football boss, who led World Cup bid, granted bail after arrest
Danny Jordaan denies any wrongdoing. / Photo: Reuters
November 13, 2024

South African Football Association’s (SAFA) President Danny Jordaan was granted a 20,000-rand bail ($1,113) after he was arrested with two others on charges of fraud amounting to 1.3 million rands ($72,221).

Local broadcaster SABC televised Jordaan’s first court appearance at the Palm Ridge Magistrates co urt near Johannesburg where he appeared alongside his co-accused SAFA chief financial officer Gronie Hluyo and businessman Trevor Neethling.

The 73-year-old Jordaan was among the leading figures who helped bring the FIFA 2010 football World Cup to South Africa, the first time Africa hosted such a tournament.

Personal benefit

The state accused Jordaan of using SAFA funds between 2013 and 2018 to hire a private security company and a public relations firm for personal benefit without the organization's authorization.

Magistrate Phillip Venter also granted a 20,000-rand bail ($ 1,113) to two co- accused and retained their passports while Jordaan was allowed to remain with his passport for now.

Venter said Jordaan can for now travel on official SAFA duties but should inform authorities before travel.

Click here to follow our WhatsApp channel for more stories.

SOURCE:AA
Explore
What to know about Israel’s massive strikes on Iran
Bomb threat: Air India flight makes emergency landing in Thailand
Côte d'Ivoire opposition weigh options after candidates' exclusion
US advises citizens in North Africa, Middle East to exercise 'increased caution'
Israel attacks Iran's 'nuclear and military sites', kills army chief and IRGC head
Israel assassinates Iran's Revolutionary Guard head Hossein Salami
SADC announces final phased withdrawal of troops from DRC
Claim linking Air India crash to Turkish Technic maintenance rebuffed
At least 30 people dead after boat capsizes in western DRC
One person survives India plane crash which killed more than 260 people
Burundi officials 'threatened' voters to secure election: HRW
At least 122 million people globally displaced by conflict: UN
Head of UN mission in DRC arrives in M23-held Goma
Death toll in South Africa floods rises to 67
Kenya police watchdog says 20 deaths in custody in four months
Sneak a peek at TRT Global. Share your feedback!
Contact us