South African Football Association’s (SAFA) President Danny Jordaan was granted a 20,000-rand bail ($1,113) after he was arrested with two others on charges of fraud amounting to 1.3 million rands ($72,221).

Local broadcaster SABC televised Jordaan’s first court appearance at the Palm Ridge Magistrates co urt near Johannesburg where he appeared alongside his co-accused SAFA chief financial officer Gronie Hluyo and businessman Trevor Neethling.

The 73-year-old Jordaan was among the leading figures who helped bring the FIFA 2010 football World Cup to South Africa, the first time Africa hosted such a tournament.

Personal benefit

The state accused Jordaan of using SAFA funds between 2013 and 2018 to hire a private security company and a public relations firm for personal benefit without the organization's authorization.

Magistrate Phillip Venter also granted a 20,000-rand bail ($ 1,113) to two co- accused and retained their passports while Jordaan was allowed to remain with his passport for now.

Venter said Jordaan can for now travel on official SAFA duties but should inform authorities before travel.

