By Firmain Eric Mbadinga

Political transitions are seldom seamless, much less when the baton changes hands after almost six decades of single-party governance in a country of 2.3 million that overwhelmingly votes for a new order.

Botswana chose to be a surprising exception when the October 30 presidential election delivered a landmark mandate for Duma Gideon Boko of the Botswana National Front (BNF) to become the southern African country's sixth head of state and the first from any outfit other than the entrenched Botswana Democratic Party (BDP).

If the announcement of an opposition victory without any appeals marked a pleasant anachronism in politics, what came as a bigger surprise to many was the outgoing President, Mokgweetsi Masisi, graciously conceding defeat even before the poll result was officially declared on November 1.

BNF was founded in 1965, just a year before the country gained independence, and BDP assumed the reins for an uninterrupted 58-year political monopoly.

At the handover ceremony on November 4, the manner in which Masisi welcomed his successor matched his promise.

"I knew I had a responsibility to make sure we set a standard because we have never had a change of government, as in a different party taking over this country," the outgoing President said. "So, the onerousness of the responsibility on me was massive, and I had to lead."

Continental precedent

For many observers, these events in Botswana create a textbook case from which other African countries can learn.

"This seems to have reinforced confidence in the democratic process, which can be seen in the country's political stability," Nicholas Dominique, an expert in security and international politics, tells TRT Afrika.

"Respect for institutions and the rule of law exist, even though the party in power could have used illegal means to stay in power. On the contrary, it embraced the democratic process, and the electoral commission performed its job without a hitch."

From Seretse Khama, Botswana's first President, to Masisi, Botswana's previous heads of state were from BDP.

With Boko taking over now, more than just BNF's image as a social democratic party is at stake. BNF's campaign slogan was "Change is here'', a message that visibly sparked hope and raised expectations.

Informed choices

The desire for a new template is attributed to growing political maturity within a country aspiring to develop into an upper middle-income economy. Currently, 88.5% of the population can read and write.

'"Botswana encourages citizen participation by facilitating access to voting and conducting civic education campaigns. In my opinion, the active participation of the population in the elections helps legitimise results," says Dr Dominique.

"Historically, the ruling party may have won all previous elections, but over time, the opposition gained experience and the resilience to progress."

Botswana's fuss-free democratic transition continues to evoke reactions globally, more so within a continent that has often witnessed acrimonious political changes.

''We salute the exemplary leadership of the outgoing Botswanan President, Mokgweetsi Keabetswe Masisi, who recognised the results of this election, testifying to the strength and integrity of the democratic process in Botswana," said the President of the Democratic Republic of Congo, Felix Tshisekedi, while congratulating Boko on his victory.

The Southern African Development Community (SADC) also sent a congratulatory message acknowledging the peaceful democratic process.

Monopolist tradition

Countries with little or no democratic alternation, such as Botswana until recently, are common in Africa. Many countries are still governed by parties that have retained power for decades.

In South Africa, the African National Congress (ANC) lost a general election for the first time since apartheid this June.

BDP's defeat, like that of ANC, points to the African electorate abandoning historical or conservative considerations in their voting choices.

"The proposals put forward by the Umbrella for Democratic Change coalition have found favour with the population, particularly young people, who have been promised a diversification of the diamond-dependent economy and the introduction of a minimum wage," says Cheikh Tourad Traoré, a specialist in political science and communications focusing on post-colonial African states.

Dr Dominique believes political alternation in countries is vital for smooth governance and public welfare. Central Africa is one of his study areas.

"The countries that come to mind are Cameroon, Equatorial Guinea and even Congo-Brazzaville, all of which may draw inspiration from Botswana. Uganda and Togo, too."

From a socio-economic perspective, the forecast is optimistic.

"In certain regions such as West Africa, where militaries have suspended institutions through coups d'état to reorganise political life, it seems important to place greater trust in the population, including trade unions and young people, two segments that contributed greatly to the success of the UDC," says Traoré.

Traoré believes it boils down to political parties reposing faith in democratic principles.

"When the electoral calendar is respected, and contests are fair, as was the case in Botswana, we are increasingly seeing that people can be counted upon to make informed choices," he tells TRT Afrika.

