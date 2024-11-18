The new prime minister of Mauritius has announced an audit of the public finances days after his coalition won a resounding election victory, casting a shadow over the accuracy of previous government data.

Navin Ramgoolam's opposition Alliance du Changement coalition won a landslide in the November 10 ballot, giving him a fourth stint as prime minister.

The 77-year-old premier said in a speech on Sunday that his government would conduct "an audit of the state, of the economy, and public finances" and that they would publish al l the results.

"All the numbers from the finance minister are wrong," Ramgoolam said, according to reporting by Bloomberg. "Soon, you will know. They manipulated the data to make you believe that life is rosy."

Unease among foreign investors

His comments could cause unease among foreign investors and international lending institutions in the Indian Ocean archipelago, which is an offshore financial centre marketing itself as a link between Africa and Asia.

Neither Ramgoolam's representatives nor outgoing Finance Minister Renganaden Padayachy immediately responded to calls and a message seeking c omment.

Despite enjoying 7% economic growth last year, several voters said during the election that a cost of living crisis was colouring their views of the government lead by incumbent Prime Minister Pravind Jugnauth.

Mauritius has typically been seen as one of Africa's most stable democracies.

Transforming itself from a low-income, sugarcane-dependent nation in the 1960s to an upper-middle-income country, Mauritius has been consistently ranked the easiest place to do business in Africa by the World Bank.

