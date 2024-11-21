The end of terrorists and armed kidnapping gangs in Nigeria ''is near'', as the country acquires more military equipment from Türkiye, Nigeria’s Minister of Defence Mohammed Badaru Abubakar said.

Abubakar made the comments at the Nigerian Air Force (NAF) base in the northern state of Katsina, during the commissioning of two T129 ATAK combat helicopters, which the country purchased from Türkiye.

"The end of the activities of terrorists and armed gang members in the country is near," the Nigerian defence minister declared at the event earlier this week.

He called on the air force to work in cooperation with ground forces and other stakeholders to achieve victory against the country's enemies.

The additional two T129 ATAK helicopters delivered in September have boosted the fight against armed groups, the minister said.

Growing ties

Abubakar urged the security forces to intensify their efforts in eliminating armed bandits, as well as Boko Haram and ISWAP terrorist groups, stressing that they threaten peace, stability and prosperity.

Nigeria had signed an agreement with Turkish manufacturer, TAI, to purchase six T-129 ATAK helicopters to boost the capability of its air force.

The West African country received two of the combat helicopters in February, and two in September, while the remaining two are in the production phase.

The T-129 ATAK combat aircraft, produced by TAI, are among Turkish-made military equipment that attract great interest worldwide.

Military and economic ties between Nigeria and Türkiye continue to grow. In recent years, the two countries have made significant progress, and are expected to sign a new defence deal worth over $2 billion in the near future, according to sources.

Nigerian officials, led by the defence minister, visited Türkiye in February this year and held talks with the Secretary of Defence Industry of the Presidency of the Republic of Türkiye, Professor Dr Haluk Görgün.

