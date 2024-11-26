SPORTS
2 MIN READ
Morocco, DRC dominate CAF Best XI Women’s Champions League list
CAF says the recognition highlights the talent and skill displayed by the players and underscores the growing prominence of women's football in Africa.
Morocco, DRC dominate CAF Best XI Women’s Champions League list
CAF says the accolade recognises the outstanding performances of players. Photo: CAF  / Others
November 26, 2024

Two teams from Morocco and DRC have dominated the CAF Best XI Women’s Champions League list for 2024.

The Confederation of African Football (CAF) announced the Best XI of the 2024 Women’s Champions League on Monday.

“The CAF Technical Study Group (TSG), which includes football analysts, coaches, and technical advisors, meticulously selected the Best XI based on players' performances throughout the competition,” CAF said in a statement on Monday.

CAF Women’s Champions League 2024 champions TP Mazembe from DR Congo had four representatives in the Best XI.

Four players from AS FAR (Morocco) also made the cut, showcasing their dominance in the tournament.

Other teams with representation include FC Masar (Egypt) and Edo Queens (Nigeria).

CAF Women's Champions League 2024 Best XI:

Goalkeeper: Habiba Sabry (FC Masar)

Defenders: Shadia Nankya (FC Masar), Aisha Nantongo (FC Masar), Miracle Usani (Edo Queens), Vukulu Belange (TP Mazembe)

Midfielders: Marline Kasaj (TP Mazembe), Sanaa Mssoudy (AS FAR), Sandrine Nyonkuru (FC Masar)

Forwards: Doha El Madani (AS 1 FAR), Lacho Marta (TP Mazembe), Merveille.

The CAF Women's Champions League concluded on Saturday, 23 November, with TP Mazembe securing a historic continental title with a hard-fought 1-0 victory over AF FAR.

The prestigious accolade recognises the outstanding performances of players who contributed significantly to the success of their respective teams, organisers said.

Click here to follow our WhatsApp channel for more stories.

SOURCE:TRT Afrika
Explore
What to know about Israel’s massive strikes on Iran
Bomb threat: Air India flight makes emergency landing in Thailand
Côte d'Ivoire opposition weigh options after candidates' exclusion
US advises citizens in North Africa, Middle East to exercise 'increased caution'
Israel attacks Iran's 'nuclear and military sites', kills army chief and IRGC head
Israel assassinates Iran's Revolutionary Guard head Hossein Salami
SADC announces final phased withdrawal of troops from DRC
Claim linking Air India crash to Turkish Technic maintenance rebuffed
At least 30 people dead after boat capsizes in western DRC
One person survives India plane crash which killed more than 260 people
Burundi officials 'threatened' voters to secure election: HRW
At least 122 million people globally displaced by conflict: UN
Head of UN mission in DRC arrives in M23-held Goma
Death toll in South Africa floods rises to 67
Kenya police watchdog says 20 deaths in custody in four months
Sneak a peek at TRT Global. Share your feedback!
Contact us