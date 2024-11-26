Two teams from Morocco and DRC have dominated the CAF Best XI Women’s Champions League list for 2024.

The Confederation of African Football (CAF) announced the Best XI of the 2024 Women’s Champions League on Monday.

“The CAF Technical Study Group (TSG), which includes football analysts, coaches, and technical advisors, meticulously selected the Best XI based on players' performances throughout the competition,” CAF said in a statement on Monday.

CAF Women’s Champions League 2024 champions TP Mazembe from DR Congo had four representatives in the Best XI.

Four players from AS FAR (Morocco) also made the cut, showcasing their dominance in the tournament.

Other teams with representation include FC Masar (Egypt) and Edo Queens (Nigeria).

CAF Women's Champions League 2024 Best XI:

Goalkeeper: Habiba Sabry (FC Masar)

Defenders: Shadia Nankya (FC Masar), Aisha Nantongo (FC Masar), Miracle Usani (Edo Queens), Vukulu Belange (TP Mazembe)

Midfielders: Marline Kasaj (TP Mazembe), Sanaa Mssoudy (AS FAR), Sandrine Nyonkuru (FC Masar)

Forwards: Doha El Madani (AS 1 FAR), Lacho Marta (TP Mazembe), Merveille.

The CAF Women's Champions League concluded on Saturday, 23 November, with TP Mazembe securing a historic continental title with a hard-fought 1-0 victory over AF FAR.

The prestigious accolade recognises the outstanding performances of players who contributed significantly to the success of their respective teams, organisers said.

