Tabby McTat: South African animation shines at Emmy Awards
Tabby McTat: South African animation shines at Emmy Awards
The animated film features the voices of renowned actors like Rob Brydon, Ṣọpẹ́ Dìrísú, and Jodie Whittaker.
November 26, 2024

South African animation has made history at the 2024 International Emmy Awards. The heartwarming tale of "Tabby McTat" won the award for the Best Kids: Animation category.

Directed by Cape Town-based talents Jac Hamman and Sarah Scrimgeour, "Tabby McTat" is an adaptation of the beloved Julia Donaldson and Axel Scheffler book.

The story tells a tale of a friendship between a cat with an affinity for music and Fred the busker, who make a dynamic duo on London’s streets.

The film features the voices of renowned actors like Rob Brydon, Ṣọpẹ́ Dìrísú, and Jodie Whittaker.

Strong contenders

The Restaurant That Makes Mistakes won the prestigious International Emmy Award in the category Non-Scripted Entertainment.

The program triumphed over strong competitors: South Africa’s Die Brug, Mexico’s Me Caigo De Risa, and Australia’s The Summit.

Other notable winners at the International Emmy Awards include the French drama series "Drops of God," which took home the award for Best Drama Series, and the German comedy series "División Palermo," which won the Best Comedy Series award.

This year's International Emmy Awards celebrated the best in global television, showcasing the diversity and creativity of the international television industry.

Click here to follow our WhatsApp channel for more stories.

SOURCE:TRT Afrika
Explore
What to know about Israel’s massive strikes on Iran
Bomb threat: Air India flight makes emergency landing in Thailand
Côte d'Ivoire opposition weigh options after candidates' exclusion
US advises citizens in North Africa, Middle East to exercise 'increased caution'
Israel attacks Iran's 'nuclear and military sites', kills army chief and IRGC head
Israel assassinates Iran's Revolutionary Guard head Hossein Salami
SADC announces final phased withdrawal of troops from DRC
Claim linking Air India crash to Turkish Technic maintenance rebuffed
At least 30 people dead after boat capsizes in western DRC
One person survives India plane crash which killed more than 260 people
Burundi officials 'threatened' voters to secure election: HRW
At least 122 million people globally displaced by conflict: UN
Head of UN mission in DRC arrives in M23-held Goma
Death toll in South Africa floods rises to 67
Kenya police watchdog says 20 deaths in custody in four months
Sneak a peek at TRT Global. Share your feedback!
Contact us