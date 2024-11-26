South African animation has made history at the 2024 International Emmy Awards. The heartwarming tale of "Tabby McTat" won the award for the Best Kids: Animation category.

Directed by Cape Town-based talents Jac Hamman and Sarah Scrimgeour, "Tabby McTat" is an adaptation of the beloved Julia Donaldson and Axel Scheffler book.

The story tells a tale of a friendship between a cat with an affinity for music and Fred the busker, who make a dynamic duo on London’s streets.

The film features the voices of renowned actors like Rob Brydon, Ṣọpẹ́ Dìrísú, and Jodie Whittaker.

Strong contenders

The Restaurant That Makes Mistakes won the prestigious International Emmy Award in the category Non-Scripted Entertainment.

The program triumphed over strong competitors: South Africa’s Die Brug, Mexico’s Me Caigo De Risa, and Australia’s The Summit.

Other notable winners at the International Emmy Awards include the French drama series "Drops of God," which took home the award for Best Drama Series, and the German comedy series "División Palermo," which won the Best Comedy Series award.

This year's International Emmy Awards celebrated the best in global television, showcasing the diversity and creativity of the international television industry.

➤Click here to follow our WhatsApp channel for more stories.