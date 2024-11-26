AFRICA
At least five killed, 14 missing in Nigeria boat accident
At least five people have died, and 14 others are still missing after their boat capsized in Nigeria's Delta State on Friday.
Six people survived the Delta State incident on Friday, November 22, 2024 but hopes for 14 more are fading.
November 26, 2024

A tragic boat accident in Nigeria's southern Delta State has killed at least five people, with another 14 still missing after a speedboat collided with another and capsized.

Six people survived the incident on Friday but hopes for 14 more are fading, with an official telling Anadolu on Tuesday that a search and rescue operation is still underway to find those missing.

Ikechukwu Ikenna, an eyewitness, told Anadolu that he had counted eight bodies by Monday night.

However, Bright Edafe, a spokesperson for the Delta State police command, told Anadolu on Tuesday that five people have been confirmed dead, and that search operations are still underway to find the missing.

Impact throws passengers out

The accident occurred in the remote Gbaramatu Kingdom of the Warri South-West district and was first reported on Friday by Nigeria's private television channel TVC.

Edafe noted that six survivors from the group of 20 missing people are currently receiving medical treatment at a local hospital.

This tragic incident involved a collision between two speedboats carrying family members returning from a burial ceremony.

The boats capsized as a result of the impact, throwing passengers into the water, the majority of whom were not wearing life jackets.

Search and rescue

Manzo Ezekiel, the National Emergency Management Agency spokesperson, declined to comment on the incident.

However, Chris Ogboh, a Delta State emergency agency official, emphasised that search and rescue operations are still ongoing.

Although divers have yet to locate the missing people, emergency responders are working hard to locate those who are still unaccounted for.

