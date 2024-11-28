AFRICA
3 MIN READ
Mpox infections could flatten in early 2025: Africa CDC
The number of mpox cases will continue to rise during the next four weeks before starting to show signs of flattening in early 2025, the Africa CDC has said.
Mpox infections could flatten in early 2025: Africa CDC
The World Health Organization declared a global health emergency in August 2024 after a new mpox strain began spreading. / Photo: AFP
November 28, 2024

The number of mpox cases will continue to rise during the next four weeks before starting to show signs of flattening early next year, the Africa Centres for Disease Control and Prevention said on Thursday.

Mpox is a viral infection that spreads through close contact, and typically causes flu-like symptoms and pus-filled lesions. It is usually mild, but it can be lethal.

The World Health Organization declared a global health emergency in August, after a new mpox strain began spreading from the badly-hit Democratic Republic of Congo to neighbouring countries.

"I think with this intensification of the response, we are hoping that after about four weeks... we should see some plateauing of the outbreak as a result of all the current investment, and then towards the end of quarter one, we can then see the bending of the curve," Ngashi Ngongo of Africa CDC told a press briefing.

Lack of surveillance

He said outbreak surveillance including contact tracing remained a significant challenge for the response, but that Africa CDC was trying to strengthen it by deploying community health workers, epidemiologists and infection prevention specialists in areas with confirmed cases of mpox, formerly known as monkeypox.

A lack of surveillance is also a major concern for WHO's advisory group, which said last week it was too early to lift its public health emergency status, according to Ngongo.

The outbreak continues to represent an emergency based on the rising number and continuing geographic spread of cases, operational challenges in the field, and the need to mount and sustain a cohesive response across countries and partners, the WHO said on Friday.

Twenty African countries have seen more than 59,000 reported mpox cases including 1,164 deaths so far this year, according to Africa CDC data.

Click here to follow our WhatsApp channel for more stories.

SOURCE:Reuters
Explore
What to know about Israel’s massive strikes on Iran
Bomb threat: Air India flight makes emergency landing in Thailand
Côte d'Ivoire opposition weigh options after candidates' exclusion
US advises citizens in North Africa, Middle East to exercise 'increased caution'
Israel attacks Iran's 'nuclear and military sites', kills army chief and IRGC head
Israel assassinates Iran's Revolutionary Guard head Hossein Salami
SADC announces final phased withdrawal of troops from DRC
Claim linking Air India crash to Turkish Technic maintenance rebuffed
At least 30 people dead after boat capsizes in western DRC
One person survives India plane crash which killed more than 260 people
Burundi officials 'threatened' voters to secure election: HRW
At least 122 million people globally displaced by conflict: UN
Head of UN mission in DRC arrives in M23-held Goma
Death toll in South Africa floods rises to 67
Kenya police watchdog says 20 deaths in custody in four months
Sneak a peek at TRT Global. Share your feedback!
Contact us