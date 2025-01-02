A woman who went missing more than half a century ago has been found alive and well in the UK.

Sheila Fox, who vanished from Coventry in 1972 at the age of 16, has been located and is reportedly living safely in another part of the country, according to British media citing West Midlands Police.

The breakthrough came after the force launched a renewed appeal in December, publishing a photograph of Ms Fox from the time of her disappearance on their website and social media platforms.

Within hours, the appeal garnered significant public response, with members of the public providing crucial information that ultimately resolved one of the force's longest-running missing person investigations.

'Absolutely delighted'

Detective Sergeant Jenna Shaw from the cold case investigation team expressed her joy at the resolution of the case.

“We are absolutely delighted to have found Sheila after more than five decades,” she said.

“Our team has meticulously searched through every piece of evidence to locate a photograph of Sheila, and this effort has paid off.”

“Every missing person has a story, and their families and friends deserve to know what happened to them and, hopefully, be reunited with them,” Shaw added.

➤Click here to follow our WhatsApp channel for more stories.