Saturday, January 4, 2025

10:22 GMT — At least 59 more Palestinians were killed in Israeli attacks in Gaza in the last 24 hours, bringing the overall death toll since October 2023 to 45,717, the Health Ministry in the enclave said.

A ministry statement added that some 108,856 others had been injured in the ongoing assault.

“Israeli forces killed 59 people and injured 273 others in four massacres of families in the last 24 hours,” the ministry said.

“Many people are still trapped under the rubble and on the roads, with rescuers unable to reach them,” it added.

09:00 GMT — 27 Palestinians killed, 14 missing from Israeli air strikes on Gaza

At least 27 Palestinians were killed and 14 others are missing after Israeli air strikes targeted various areas in Gaza City and the southern city of Khan Younis.

A medical source told Anadolu Agency that 11 Palestinians were killed and others injured in an airstrike on a home in the Shujaiya neighborhood of eastern Gaza City.

Palestinian Civil Defense said in a statement that its teams retrieved the bodies of six people killed when an Israeli strike targeted a civilian vehicle in the eastern Satar area of Khan Younis.

In a separate attack, three members of the Shubaki family – a man, his wife, and their unborn child – were killed when Israeli airstrikes hit their home in western Gaza City, according to another Civil Defense statement.

Medics confirmed to Anadolu Agency the death of a Palestinian man following an airstrike on the Intelligence Towers area in northwestern Gaza City.

08:00 GMT — Palestinian health ministry says one dead in Israel West Bank raid

The health ministry in the occupied West Bank said one person was killed and nine injured in an Israeli raid on a refugee camp.

An 18-year-old man, Muhammad Medhat Amin Amer, "was killed by bullets from the (Israeli) occupation in the Balata camp" in the territory's north, the Palestinian health ministry said in a late-night statement, adding that nine people were injured, "four of whom are in critical condition".

According to the Palestinian Red Crescent, the raid began on Friday night and triggered clashes. The official Palestinian news agency Wafa reported that Israeli troops entered the camp from the Awarta checkpoint and "deployed snipers on the rooftops of surrounding buildings".

01:10 GMT — US plans '$8B arms deal' with Israel amid Gaza genocide

The Biden administration has informally notified the US Congress of a proposed $8 billion arms deal with Israel that includes munitions for fighter jets and attack helicopters alongside artillery shells, Axios reported.

US military backing to Israel has totalled more than $200 billion since the creation of the country on the historic Palestinian lands.

Washington doles out $3.8 billion in annual military funding to its longtime ally Israel, and the administration has so far resisted calls to condition any arms transfers even though senior US officials have criticised Israel over the high civilian death toll in Gaza, where Tel Aviv has killed more than 45,000 Palestinians and wounded nearly 110,000 others since October 2023.

