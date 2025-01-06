BUSINESS & TECHNOLOGY
Sudan lifts force majeure on South Sudan's crude oil imports
Sudan declared a force majeure in March last year after the main pipeline carrying oil from South Sudan through Sudan for export suffered stoppages linked to problems spurred by Sudan's war.
South Sudan oil / Photo: Reuters
January 6, 2025

Sudan has lifted a near one-year force majeure on the transportation of crude oil from its neighbour South Sudan to a port on the Red Sea after security conditions improved, according to a letter seen by Reuters on Monday.

Khartoum declared the force majeure in March last year after the main pipeline carrying oil from South Sudan through Sudan for export suffered stoppages linked to problems spurred by the war between Sudan's army and the Rapid Support Forces (RSF).

In the letter by Sudan's Ministry of Energy and Petroleum dated January 4 to South Sudan's energy minister, Khartoum said it was lifting the force majeure based on new security arrangements it had reached with Juba and BAPCO, the Sudanese company that runs the pipeline, to ensure the safe flow of oil.

"We are hereby lifting the force majeure," Sudan's Minister of Energy and Petroleum, Mohiedienn Naiem Mohamed Saied, wrote to South Sudan's minister of petroleum, Puot Kang Chol.

An official from Sudan's energy ministry confirmed the letter was authentic.

The Petrodar pipeline, set up by a consortium including China's CNPC and Sinopec as well as Malaysia's Petronas, runs more than 1,500 km (932 miles) from the Melut Basin in South Sudan's Upper Nile state to Port Sudan on Sudan's Red Sea coast.

Another pipeline carries oil from South Sudan's Unity State to Port Sudan.

South Sudan had been pumping about 150,000 barrels per day of crude through Sudan for export, under a formula established when South Sudan gained independence from Khartoum in 2011.

Sudan erupted into a civil conflict in April 2023, and the fighting has unleashed waves of ethnic violence and created the world's largest internal displacement crisis.

