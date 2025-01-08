AFRICA
Sudan welcomes US sanctions on RSF leader Dagalo
Sudan calls on other countries to follow the US step in imposing sanctions on the paramilitary group.
Sudan's paramilitary Rapid Support Forces commander Mohamed Hamdan Daglo. / Photo: AFP
January 8, 2025

Sudan has welcomed US sanctions imposed on the commander of the Rapid Support Forces (RSF) paramilitary group, Mohammad Hamdan Dagalo.

A foreign ministry statement on Wednesday said Dagalo, also known as Hemedti, is responsible for “systematic atrocities committed by the RSF against the Sudanese people.”

The ministry called on all countries around the world to follow the US step in imposing sanctions on the paramilitary group, its leadership, and its backers.

On Tuesday, US Secretary of State Antony Blinken said that members of the RSF and allied militias committed genocide in Sudan.

'Systemic atrocities'

"We are today sanctioning RSF leader Mohammad Hamdan Dagalo Mousa, known as Hemedti, for his role in systematic atrocities committed against the Sudanese people," he added in a statement.

The sanctions covered Hemedti, seven companies, and one individual linked to the RSF.

Sudan has been ravaged by fighting between the army and the RSF since April 2023.

The fighting has resulted in more than 20,000 deaths and displaced over 14 million people, according to estimates from the UN and local authorities.

