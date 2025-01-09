AFRICA
2 MIN READ
Zimbabwe drought leaves 19 hippos dead
Severe drought in Zimbabwe has left at least 19 hippos dead.
Zimbabwe drought leaves 19 hippos dead
Zimbabwe is among several Southern African countries that have been hit hard by drought over the past months. / Photo: AA / Others
January 9, 2025

Nineteen hippos have died in Zimbabwe in the past three months most likely due to a lack of adequate food because of severe drought, the wildlife authority said on Thursday.

Samples from the dead animals showed no trace of abnormalities or anthrax poisoning, ZimParks said in a statement.

However, an investigation found that the hippos had moved 10 kilometres (six miles) from their habitat in search of food, it said.

The "findings strongly indicate that the majority of mortality cases up to this point are directly linked to severe nutritional deficits rather than infectious diseases," the statement added.

'In poor condition'

Zimbabwe is among several Southern African countries that have been hit hard by drought over the past months.

Rain had only started falling in recent days, ZimParks said.

About half of the hippo population in the area, known as the mid-Zambezi region, was found to be in poor condition with pelvic bones and spines showing, which is a sign of malnutrition or lack of adequate food, it said.

Click here to follow our WhatsApp channel for more stories.

SOURCE:AFP
Explore
What to know about Israel’s massive strikes on Iran
Bomb threat: Air India flight makes emergency landing in Thailand
Côte d'Ivoire opposition weigh options after candidates' exclusion
US advises citizens in North Africa, Middle East to exercise 'increased caution'
Israel attacks Iran's 'nuclear and military sites', kills army chief and IRGC head
Israel assassinates Iran's Revolutionary Guard head Hossein Salami
SADC announces final phased withdrawal of troops from DRC
Claim linking Air India crash to Turkish Technic maintenance rebuffed
At least 30 people dead after boat capsizes in western DRC
One person survives India plane crash which killed more than 260 people
Burundi officials 'threatened' voters to secure election: HRW
At least 122 million people globally displaced by conflict: UN
Head of UN mission in DRC arrives in M23-held Goma
Death toll in South Africa floods rises to 67
Kenya police watchdog says 20 deaths in custody in four months
Sneak a peek at TRT Global. Share your feedback!
Contact us