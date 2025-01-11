AFRICA
3 MIN READ
Sierra Leone confirms first case of mpox
The authorities are monitoring the contacts of the patient with surveillance stepped up in areas he visited.
Sierra Leone confirms first case of mpox
Since the beginning of 2024, over a dozen African countries have reported the mpox disease. / Photo: Reuters
January 11, 2025

Sierra Leone has reported its first confirmed case of mpox since the world's highest alert level for the potentially deadly viral disease was raised last year.

"The patient is a 27-year-old man from the rural district of the Western Zone," near the capital Freetown, the National Public Health Agency stated in a social media post.

"Health teams are actively tracing and investigating to identify potential exposed persons and to prevent further spread," it said.

The agency added tests had confirmed the case on January 10 but did not specify the variant affecting the patient.

Smallpox family

Mpox is caused by a virus from the same family as the smallpox, manifesting itself through a high fever and skin lesions, called vesicles.

First identified in the Democratic Republic of Congo in 1970, the disease had generally been confined to a dozen African countries but began to spread more widely in 2022, reaching European and Asian countries where the virus had never previously circulated.

The World Health Organization declared its highest alert level in 2024.

Sierra Leonean health authorities say they swiftly activated their response, placing the patient in isolated care.

Increased surveillance

His contacts will be monitored for 21 days with surveillance stepped up in areas he visited.

A public awareness campaign has been launched and health workers are being issued with protective equipment and trained in prevention techniques.

Sierra Leone was one of the countries hardest hit by Ebola, which ravaged west Africa a decade ago in an epidemic killing some 4,000 people, including nearly seven percent of health workers, between 2014 and 2016.

Read more: How myopic vaccine distribution makes Mpox a ticking time bomb

Click here to follow our WhatsApp channel for more stories.

SOURCE:AFP
Explore
What to know about Israel’s massive strikes on Iran
Bomb threat: Air India flight makes emergency landing in Thailand
Côte d'Ivoire opposition weigh options after candidates' exclusion
US advises citizens in North Africa, Middle East to exercise 'increased caution'
Israel attacks Iran's 'nuclear and military sites', kills army chief and IRGC head
Israel assassinates Iran's Revolutionary Guard head Hossein Salami
SADC announces final phased withdrawal of troops from DRC
Claim linking Air India crash to Turkish Technic maintenance rebuffed
At least 30 people dead after boat capsizes in western DRC
One person survives India plane crash which killed more than 260 people
Burundi officials 'threatened' voters to secure election: HRW
At least 122 million people globally displaced by conflict: UN
Head of UN mission in DRC arrives in M23-held Goma
Death toll in South Africa floods rises to 67
Kenya police watchdog says 20 deaths in custody in four months
Sneak a peek at TRT Global. Share your feedback!
Contact us