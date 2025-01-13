Monday, January 13, 2025

11:49 GMT — At least five Palestinians were killed and others injured in an Israeli air strike targeting a shelter in Gaza City, a medical source told Anadolu.

Witnesses said the strike targeted the Salah al-Din school in al-Daraj neighbourhood, which serves as a shelter for the displaced.

Earlier, the civil defence reported an initial toll of four Palestinians killed in the attack.

11:00 GMT — Israel carries out air strikes on eastern Lebanon

The Israeli military has conducted airstrikes in eastern Lebanon.

Lebanon’s official National News Agency (NNA) highlighted that Israeli forces continued to violate a ceasefire agreement that went into effect on Nov. 27 last year.

Reports indicated that Israeli warplanes bombed areas near the town of Jinta, east of Baalbek.

10:46 GMT — Israeli army warns civilians against returning to 62 Lebanese villages

The Israeli army warned displaced civilians against returning to their homes in 62 villages in southern Lebanon, despite a ceasefire agreement.

Military spokesman Avichay Adraee posted the warning on his X account with an attached map showing the targeted villages.

"A new reminder for the residents of southern Lebanon. At this stage, it is prohibited for you to return to your homes south of this line until further notice. Anyone crossing south of this line puts themselves at risk," Adraee said.

09:12 GMT —Israeli army detains dozens in occupied West Bank raids

Israeli forces have detained around 70 Palestinians in a series of raids targeting homes in the occupied West Bank.

Eyewitnesses said Israeli soldiers stormed several homes in the town of Deir Istiya in Salfit governorate.

The official Palestinian news agency WAFA reported that Israeli troops have repeatedly raided Deir Istiya in recent days, blocking the town's entrances and exits with barriers.

Elderly residents were among those detained, according to WAFA.

Israeli troops also raided a shop in Haris, a village in Salfit, and opened fire on Palestinians in the city of Jenin.

For our live updates from Sunday, January 12, 2025, click here.