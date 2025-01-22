By Staff Reporter

Africa's tourism has rebounded above pre-pandemic levels according to new figures by the United Nations.

The continent saw a 7% increase in arrivals in 2024 compared to 2019, a year before the outbreak of Covid-19 led to lockdown in countries across Africa like much of the world.

Africa welcomed 12% more arrivals in 2024 than in 2023, the UN Tourism World Tourism Barometer said.

North Africa saw the highest growth in the continent of 22% in 2024 over 2019.

The figures reflect a general trend in international tourism that registered a 99% recovery in 2024 compared to the 2019 numbers. An estimated 1.4 billion international tourists were recorded around the world in 2024.

African countries have traditionally attracted visitors from across the world for their wildlife parks, geographical features, cultural heritage and sandy beaches.

For example, Morocco's tourism industry enjoyed a record year in 2023 after hitting the 14 million milestone in tourist arrivals.

The country aims to reach 17.5 million visitors by 2026 with the launch of new airline routes, and 26 million by 2030, when it will co-host the World Cup with Spain and Portugal.

Kenya's tourism revenue jumped by nearly a third in 2023 with the arrival of 1.95 million visitors. It hoped to welcome 2.4 million tourists in 2024, but it was not immediately clear whether that target was achieved.

Countries like Zimbabwe have diversified their offerings to make it possible for locals to enjoy the tourist attractions.

