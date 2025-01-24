AFRICA
2 MIN READ
Scores of dolphins found dead on Somali beach
Officials said residents managed to rescue 30 dolphins by getting them back into the water alive.
Scores of dolphins found dead on Somali beach
Somalia has one of the longest coastlines in Africa. Photo / Reuters
January 24, 2025

Scores of dead and dying dolphins have washed ashore on a beach in Somalia, local officials said Friday, with horrified residents saying they had never witnessed anything like it.

Locals said at least 100 were stranded on Thursday afternoon on a stretch between the Bossaso port and Mareero beach in the northern Puntland region.

"The ministry of environment and the fisheries ministry are collaborating to urgently investigate this extraordinary incident," the region's government said, promising a formal report into what may have caused the rare event.

The exact number of stranded mammals could not be confirmed, Puntland's environment ministry said, but added that "residents in the area estimated around 100 dolphins washed ashore."

Dozens rescued

The ministry also commended residents who managed to rescue 30 dolphins by getting them back into the water alive.

Witness Abullahi Muse said 140 dolphins had come ashore "and most of them are dead, even though some are still alive".

"This is a horrible incident," he added.

"We have never seen such an incident before."

Several other witnesses gave similar tolls.

Possible cause

The Puntland environment ministry said dolphins were sometimes beached due to illegal fishing nets or water contamination.

While this many dolphins being stranded has not been reported before in Somalia, distressed cetaceans have been washing ashore around the world.

Scientists and conservationists have expressed concern over the deaths, blaming indiscriminate fishing techniques.

Click here to follow our WhatsApp channel for more stories.

SOURCE:AFP
Explore
What to know about Israel’s massive strikes on Iran
Bomb threat: Air India flight makes emergency landing in Thailand
Côte d'Ivoire opposition weigh options after candidates' exclusion
US advises citizens in North Africa, Middle East to exercise 'increased caution'
Israel attacks Iran's 'nuclear and military sites', kills army chief and IRGC head
Israel assassinates Iran's Revolutionary Guard head Hossein Salami
SADC announces final phased withdrawal of troops from DRC
Claim linking Air India crash to Turkish Technic maintenance rebuffed
At least 30 people dead after boat capsizes in western DRC
One person survives India plane crash which killed more than 260 people
Burundi officials 'threatened' voters to secure election: HRW
At least 122 million people globally displaced by conflict: UN
Head of UN mission in DRC arrives in M23-held Goma
Death toll in South Africa floods rises to 67
Kenya police watchdog says 20 deaths in custody in four months
Sneak a peek at TRT Global. Share your feedback!
Contact us