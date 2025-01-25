AFRICA
3 MIN READ
Peacekeepers injured in clashes with M23 rebels in DR Congo
The peacekeepers were wounded during clashes with the rebels over the past two days in the town of Sake
Peacekeepers injured in clashes with M23 rebels in DR Congo
The M23 rebel group has gained significant territory in eastern Congo. / Photo: AP
January 25, 2025

Nine United Nations peacekeepers in eastern DR Congo sustained injuries during fighting with the M23 armed group, the UN said, as the rebels close in on the provincial capital Goma.

M23 has made significant territorial gains in recent weeks, encircling Goma, which has around 2 million people and is a regional hub for security and humanitarian efforts.

The peacekeepers were wounded during clashes with the rebels over the past two days in the town of Sake, the UN peacekeeping force in Congo, said in a statement Friday.

On Thursday, the rebels took control of the town, which is only 27 kilometers (16 miles) west of Goma and one of the last main routes into the provincial capital still under government control, according to the UN chief.

Humanitarian crisis

M23 is one of about 100 armed groups that have been vying for a foothold in mineral-rich eastern Congo, along the border with Rwanda, in a decades-long conflict that has created one of the world’s largest humanitarian crises.

The rebel group seized Goma in 2012 and controlled it for over a week.

Since 2021, Congo’s government and allied forces, including Burundian troops and UN troops, have been keeping M23 away from Goma.

Congo, the United States and UN experts accuse Rwanda of backing M23, which is mainly composed of ethnic Tutsis who broke away from the Congolese army over a decade ago.

Rwanda influence

Rwanda’s government denies the claim but last year acknowledged that it has troops and missile systems in eastern Congo to safeguard its security, pointing to a buildup of Congolese forces near the border.

UN experts estimate there are up to 4,000 Rwandan forces in Congo

The M23 advance in eastern Congo has displaced more than 400,000 people since the beginning of the year, according to the UN refugee agency, exacerbating “desperate conditions” in severely overcrowded displacement centers in and around Goma and triggering an increase in cholera cases.

Click here to follow our WhatsApp channel for more stories.

SOURCE:AP
Explore
What to know about Israel’s massive strikes on Iran
Bomb threat: Air India flight makes emergency landing in Thailand
Côte d'Ivoire opposition weigh options after candidates' exclusion
US advises citizens in North Africa, Middle East to exercise 'increased caution'
Israel attacks Iran's 'nuclear and military sites', kills army chief and IRGC head
Israel assassinates Iran's Revolutionary Guard head Hossein Salami
SADC announces final phased withdrawal of troops from DRC
Claim linking Air India crash to Turkish Technic maintenance rebuffed
At least 30 people dead after boat capsizes in western DRC
One person survives India plane crash which killed more than 260 people
Burundi officials 'threatened' voters to secure election: HRW
At least 122 million people globally displaced by conflict: UN
Head of UN mission in DRC arrives in M23-held Goma
Death toll in South Africa floods rises to 67
Kenya police watchdog says 20 deaths in custody in four months
Sneak a peek at TRT Global. Share your feedback!
Contact us