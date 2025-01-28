African leaders have committed to delivering affordable electricity to 300 million people across the continent within five years.

The pledge, known as the Dar es Salaam Energy Declaration, was announced during the Africa Energy Summit on Tuesday at the Julius Nyerere International Convention Centre in eastern Tanzania.

The summit, attended by 25 African presidents and 1,000 delegates, focused on “Mission 300,” highlighting the urgent need to address Africa’s energy deficit. Currently, 71 million people lack access to electricity, posing significant barriers to economic growth.

“This declaration represents a turning point for Africa’s energy future,” said Tanzanian President Samia Suluhu Hassan. “We are committed to delivering affordable, reliable electricity to transform lives and economies across the continent.”

Infrastructure improvement

Leaders emphasised investments in renewable energy, including solar and hydroelectric power, and promised to improve infrastructure and implement policies to attract private sector involvement.

Tanzania, a key player in the East African Power Pool, plans to increase electricity production by 2,463 megawatts by 2030, requiring $13 billion in funding.

The initiative is supported by $40 billion from the African Development Bank and the World Bank. African Development Bank President Dr. Akinwumi Adesina stressed that achieving universal energy access is vital to Africa’s economic transformation.

The Dar es Salaam Declaration outlines strategies to lower electricity costs, reduce dependence on firewood, and boost clean energy production, offering hope for a brighter and more sustainable future for millions across the continent.

