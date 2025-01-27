African leaders gathered in Dar es Salaam, Tanzania, are focusing on unlocking the continent’s energy potential as the 2025 Africa Energy Summit gets underway.

The summit, hosted by the Government of the United Republic of Tanzania, the African Union, the African Development Bank Group, and the World Bank Group, from January 27 to 28, is seen as a pivotal event to address Africa’s energy deficit.

"The Summit is an opportunity for governments, private sector leaders, development partners, and civil society to advance the ambitious goal of providing electricity access to 300 million people by 2030—known as Mission 300," the World Bank says on its website.

High-profile leaders, including Nigerian President Bola Tinubu and Mauritanian President Mohamed Ould Ghazouani, joined ministers and private sector representatives attending the Mission 300 Africa Energy Summit to discuss the transformative role of energy in Africa’s development.

Ambitious plans

"This ambitious initiative will combine increased infrastructure investments and comprehensive policy reforms across the entire electricity supply chain. The commitments and measures announced during the summit will help secure political buy-in at the highest level," the summit added on its website.

Dr. Akinwumi Adesina, the president of the African Development Bank (AfDB), urged urgent investment in energy infrastructure, emphasising its essential role in economic growth and job creation.

“Universal electricity access powers industries, creates jobs, and transforms economies,” he said, highlighting energy as the backbone of Africa’s progress.

Adesina also linked energy access to addressing migration, making a compelling point: “Even insects migrate from darkness to light. If we want to tackle migration, we must ensure Africa achieves 100% electricity access.”

Energy distribution

His sentiments were echoed by other leaders, who stressed the importance of expanding energy distribution networks to reach even the most remote areas.

The financial hurdles to achieving universal electricity access were a recurring theme, with several leaders calling for stronger global partnerships and increased funding to overcome these challenges. Recognising energy as a cornerstone of economic transformation, they emphasised the need for collaborative strategies.

The summit’s agenda includes adopting the Dar es Salaam Declaration on Africa Heads of State Energy Summit and the Africa Energy Compact.

These frameworks, set to be signed on Tuesday, will guide energy investments and reforms over the next five years, outlining policies and strategies for sustainable energy access across the continent.

