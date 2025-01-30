By Susan Mwongeli

The advance of M23 rebels into the city of Goma this week has sent shockwaves across the Democratic Republic of Congo (DRC) and beyond, as conflict in the country escalates.

So, who exactly are the M23?

The March 23 Movement (M23) is one of dozens of armed groups operating in eastern DRC, an area rich in minerals.

The group's name comes from a peace deal signed on 23 March 2009 between the Congolese government and a former rebel group, the National Congress for the Defence of the People (CNDP).

The CNDP agreed to disarm as part of the deal, with promises that its fighters would be integrated into the national army and police, while its political wing would gain official recognition.

Later, a faction of the group claimed those promises were not fulfilled and then formed the M23 in 2012.

What are its main objectives?

M23 claims to protect the interests of Congolese Tutsis, particularly against Hutu rebel groups that fled to the DRC after the 1994 Rwandan genocide.

Many of its fighters are from North Kivu province, which borders Rwanda.

DRC authorities and the UN have often accused Rwanda of backing them, including with arms and training. But Kigali denies the claims.

In 2012, M23 briefly captured the eastern city of Goma before withdrawing following international pressure.

The group was defeated by the army in 2013, but resurfaced in late 2021.

Since then, violence has intensified, with DRC troops and UN peacekeeping forces trying to tackle the rebels.

M23 leaders

According to the UN, M23 now has more than 8,000 fighters. Its current leader is Bertrand Bisimwa while Sultani Makenga is the head of the armed wing.

In recent weeks, they have seized several towns and villages in mineral-rich eastern DRC and entered the regional hub Goma, raising international concern amid a humanitarian crisis.

The conflict in the DRC started in the 1990s, involving multiple actors, long before M23 was created.

About six million people have lost their lives, and currently, more than seven million others are displaced, according to the UN.

