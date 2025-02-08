AFRICA
Trump freezes aid to South Africa over land law, Gaza genocide case
The White House says the new land law poses national security threats to the US and its allies.
White House says South Africa is taking positions against Washington and its allies. / Others
February 8, 2025

US President Donald Trump has signed an executive order cutting US financial assistance to South Africa, citing concerns over its land expropriation law, its genocide case against Israel at the International Court of Justice (ICJ), and closer ties with Iran, the White House announced on Friday.

"The United States cannot support the government of South Africa’s commission of rights violations in its country or its undermining United States foreign policy, which poses national security threats to our Nation, our allies, our African partners, and our interests," the order stated.

The directive targets a new South African law that permits land expropriation without compensation, a policy Trump has criticized, saying: "South Africa is confiscating land" and that "certain classes of people" are being treated "very badly."

The order also includes a provision for assisting "Afrikaner refugees escaping government-sponsored race-based discrimination."

Strained relations

South African President Cyril Ramaphosa defended the legislation, arguing it does not amount to confiscation.

"The recently adopted Expropriation Act is not a confiscation instrument, but a constitutionally mandated legal process that ensures public access to land in an equitable and just manner," Ramaphosa said Monday on X.

The US allocated nearly $440 million in aid to South Africa in 2023, according to government data. It remains unclear how much of that assistance will be revoked under Trump’s order.

The move adds further strain to US-South Africa relations, which have been tested by Pretoria’s case at the ICJ accusing Israel of genocide in Gaza.

Elon Musk stance

South Africa-born billionaire Elon Musk, whom Trump has named his "efficiency czar," has also weighed in, calling South Africa’s policies "openly racist ownership laws" and suggesting white citizens are victims of discrimination.

Further signaling Washington’s stance, US Secretary of State Marco Rubio announced on Wednesday that he would not attend this month’s Group of 20 (G20) foreign ministers’ meeting in South Africa, citing concerns over its land policy and foreign policy decisions.

The US absence at the G20 is expected to weaken the meeting’s diplomatic impact. Rubio will also forgo a potential discussion with Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov, as the Trump administration seeks to advance diplomatic efforts regarding the Ukraine war.

The executive order did not specify details on South Africa’s renewed engagement with Iran, only noting that their commercial, military, and nuclear cooperation had been strengthened.

