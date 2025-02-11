Google Calendar no longer shows the start dates for Black History Month, Pride Month, Women's History Month, and other events.

The company's calendar used to mark those days in early February, March, and June but they are absent in 2025.

A Google spokesperson said the changes have been in the works for months.

"Some years ago, the Calendar team started manually adding a broader set of cultural moments in a wide number of countries around the world," the spokesperson said in an email to CNBC.

Changing political climate

"We got feedback that some other events and countries were missing — and maintaining hundreds of moments manually and consistently globally wasn’t scalable or sustainable," the spokesperson added.

Following US President Donald Trump's election, Google has made changes in response to the shifting political climate, including dropping its diversity hiring goals and officially changing the name of Gulf of Mexico to Gulf of America in Maps for US users.

