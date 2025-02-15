Midfielder Mikel Merino scored two late goals to keep Arsenal's Premier League title hopes alive with a 2-0 victory at Leicester City on Saturday, after the Spaniard was thrust into a makeshift centre-forward role by his club’s injury crisis up front.

Arsenal move to 53 points from their 25 matches, four behind leaders Liverpool having played a game more, while Leicester remain in the relegation zone with 17 points from their 25 fixtures this season.

Substitute Merino rose to head in teenager Ethan Nwaneri’s cross from the right in the 81st minute, before tapping home unmarked at the back post when Leandro Trossard’s inviting ball picked him out six minutes later.

"(Arsenal manager Mikel Arteta) told me I would come on as a striker and to make sure I play to my strengths. It is the first time in my career that I play in that position," Merino told TNT.

'Tough game'

"Today was a tough game, we knew coming to play this team battling relegation it would be. But games like today are really good for the squad.

"He (Nwaneri) is an amazing player, he is such a talent. I have been talking to him the whole season about supplying those kind of balls when I make late runs into the box."

Arsenal are now unbeaten in 15 league games, winning 10 of those, their best run since they went 16 without a defeat in the 2010-11 campaign when Arsene Wenger was in charge.

Leicester have now gone 17 league games since they last kept a clean sheet and there were muted fan protests in the 14th minute of the game, and outside the stadium beforehand, that appeared to be aimed at director of football Jon Rudkin.

Ndidi's chance

Chances were few and far between in the first half, and two of the best fell to Leicester midfielder Wilfred Ndidi.

His volley from the edge of the area was straight at Arsenal goalkeeper David Raya, before he flashed a header just wide of the post as the half drew to a close.

Arsenal dominated possession at the start of the second half and began to have more touches in the Leicester box. The excellent Nwaneri saw his shot from the edge of the penalty area skim off the top of the crossbar.

With the scoreline still at 0-0, Leicester's Bobby De Cordova-Reid looked to have a tap-in at the back post from Jordan Ayew's low cross, but M yles Lewis-Skelly got a vital touch in the nick of time.

Arsenal's frustrating afternoon continued when Rice fed Nwaneri, who drove into the box and unleashed a powerful shot that cannoned back off the post.

Striker role

But they finally found their winning goals from Merino, who may find himself in the striker role much more often by the end of the season with Gabriel Martinelli, Gabriel Jesus, Kai Havertz and Bukayo Saka all long-term injury absentees.

"I think we did well for 80 minutes to take a result today but you cannot lose concentration against those teams. It is easy for Merino to head it in. We have to do better in those situations," Leicester's Bilal El Khannouss said.

"We were fighting all together as a team. We know we have to fight for each ball and it's what we did for 80 minutes. It's hard to take."

