The Sudanese army on Sunday accused the Rapid Support Forces (RSF) paramilitary group of attacking a power station and public facilities in the White Nile State in southern Sudan.

A military statement said that RSF forces shelled the Um Dabakir power station on Saturday night and several other facilities in the state.

There was no immediate comment from the paramilitary group on the claim.

The accusation came amid military gains made by the army against the rebel factions in the capital Khartoum and other areas in recent weeks.

Deadly war

The army and RSF have been fighting a war since April 2023 that has killed more than 20,000 people and displaced 14 million, according to the UN and local authorities. Research from US universities, however, estimates the death toll at around 130,000.

International and UN calls for an end to the war are mounting, warning of an impending humanitarian catastrophe as millions face famine and death due to food shortages.

The conflict has spread to 13 of Sudan’s 18 states.

➤ Click here to follow our WhatsApp channel for more stories.