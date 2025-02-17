AFRICA
2 MIN READ
Thousands flee into Burundi after M23 seizes Bukavu in DRC
Burundi's Interior Minister confirmed that refugees had been crossing into Burundi, but the government was still evaluating their numbers.
Thousands flee into Burundi after M23 seizes Bukavu in DRC
The refugees have fled the Kamanyola area in DR Congo. / Photo: Reuters
February 17, 2025

Thousands of refugees have fled into Burundi from eastern Democratic Republic of Congo since M23 rebels seized the nearby city of Bukavu, Burundi's Interior Ministry said on Sunday.

The rebels took the city on Friday in the latest stage of its deadly advance in the region that has displaced hundreds of thousands.

Burundi's Interior Minister Martin Niteretse confirmed that refugees had been crossing into Burundi, but the government was still evaluating their numbers.

"Thousands of Congolese refugees fled because they panicked on learning that the city of Bukavu was taken," he told AFP.

Thousands cross border

The refugees have fled the Kamanyola area in DR Congo across the Ruzizi River and taken refuge in the northwestern Burundian province of Cibitoke, a source in a non-governmental organisation on the Burundian side of the border added.

"There are more than 10,000 of them, and others have continued to arrive today," said the source, who did not want to be named, on Sunday.

On Friday, officials said Burundi had briefly closed a key border crossing with DR Congo to stem the flow of refugees.

Burundi's army has sent more than 10,000 troops to eastern DR Congo to help the Congolese army since October 2023 in its fight against other armed groups.

Click here to follow our WhatsApp channel for more stories.

SOURCE:AFP
Explore
What to know about Israel’s massive strikes on Iran
Bomb threat: Air India flight makes emergency landing in Thailand
Côte d'Ivoire opposition weigh options after candidates' exclusion
US advises citizens in North Africa, Middle East to exercise 'increased caution'
Israel attacks Iran's 'nuclear and military sites', kills army chief and IRGC head
Israel assassinates Iran's Revolutionary Guard head Hossein Salami
SADC announces final phased withdrawal of troops from DRC
Claim linking Air India crash to Turkish Technic maintenance rebuffed
At least 30 people dead after boat capsizes in western DRC
One person survives India plane crash which killed more than 260 people
Burundi officials 'threatened' voters to secure election: HRW
At least 122 million people globally displaced by conflict: UN
Head of UN mission in DRC arrives in M23-held Goma
Death toll in South Africa floods rises to 67
Kenya police watchdog says 20 deaths in custody in four months
Sneak a peek at TRT Global. Share your feedback!
Contact us