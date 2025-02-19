By Pauline Odhiambo

If there is something else that brings Nigerians together besides the love of great music, good food and the collective banter against Ghana and South Africa, it is their love of football.

The popular sport has become the most loved among Nigerians, and produced some of the most talented players in the world among them J.J. Okocha, Nwankwo Kanu, Vincent Enyeama and Victor Osimhen.

Many Nigerians also have a passion for owning football clubs.

In 2024, it was rumoured that billionaire Aliko Dangote was interested in purchasing English Premier League club Arsenal but later backed out of the deal.

The Nigerian oil baron has on several occasions taken the title of Africa’s richest man, according to Forbes.

Nurturing talent

But the love of the sport also extends to Nigerian celebrities, among them Grammy award winner Tems who was recently joined a rising league of Africans who own or have a stake in various football clubs.

The Love Me Jeje hit maker joined the San Diego Football Club’s ownership group as a club partner through her company The Leading Vibe, according to an announcement by the SDFC on Wednesday last week.

She becomes the first African female with ownership rights in the US football league Major League Soccer (MLS).

She joins an impressive lineup of investors, including World Cup champion Juan Mata and Senegalese-American entertainment mogul Issa Rae, who are also club partners of the San Diego Football Club.

“I am thrilled to join San Diego FC’s ownership group and to be part of a club that celebrates creativity, culture and the power of community,” Tems stated in a press release.

“Football has a unique way of bringing people together, and I am excited to help build something special in San Diego, a city that thrives on diversity and innovation.”

Her involvement is in collaboration with Pave Investments, an African private investment firm that previously led a group of investors in NBA Africa.

In a video posted on her Instagram page, the singer said: “I believe music and sports are similar in that they both give opportunities to young talent. I love that that I get to be part of this project especially with the Right to Dream Academy in nurturing and developing young talent. I truly believe this is going to positively impact many.”

The singer has admitted in previous interviews to being bullied for her voice in high school.

African ownership

News of her club ownership has been met with mixed reactions.

Lawrence Chuma, a fan in Zimbabwe tells TRT Afrika: “What an iconic move for Tems! I love how Nigerian artists are strategic and focused in getting what they want. Good for her.”

Ijeoma James, another fan in Nigeria says: “It is certainly a great move for Tems. I just wish she would have chosen a club on the African continent. Becoming even a minor shareholder of a team in Africa could definitely help with talent development.”

Tems is not the first celebrity from Nigeria to score ownership of a football club.

Below is a list of clubs owned by prominent Nigerians interested in enhancing enthusiasm for game in the country.

30BG Sports Club– Afrobeats artist Davido’s football club is named after his fan base the 30 billion gang. It was launched in 2024 as part of the Lagos Liga Contest in November, when 16 teams competed for the grand prize of 50 million naira (approx. USD 33,000). The contest’s winner, Primal Sporting, was founded by Nigerian tech expert Mahmud Ribadu.

Tacha FC – This team is owned by 29-year media personality, entrepreneur and philanthropist Anita Natacha Akide a.k.a Symply Tacha.

She rose to prominence in Nigeria following her appearance on Big Brother Naija TV show and also on MTVs The Challenge: Spies, Lies and Allies.

Koko FC – is a team owned by 44-year old Oladapo Daniel Oyebanjo, known professionally by his stage name D’Banj. The club is named after his nickname Koko Master. The Oliver Twist hit maker was part of the now defunct group MoHit before establishing himself as an independent artist.

Supremos FC – Also launched in the Lagos Liga contest, this football club is owned music mogul Don Jazzy who has groomed many of the top performers emerging from the Nigerian music scene. Under his music label Marvin Records, the 42-year old has produced many chart-topping hits for Tiwa Savage, Rema, Wande Coal, D’Banj and many others.

Burna Boy Football Academy – Grammy award-winning artist Burna Boy’s football team aims to groom its trainees for international success. The 33-year old’s club is the only one that did not participate in the 2024 Lagos Liga tournament. But true to its mission, some of the club’s players have been scouted to play for teams in Europe.

World Cup footprint

The Nigeria national team has qualified for six of the last eight FIFA World Cups, missing only the 2006 and 2022 editions. They have reached up to the 16th round on three occasions.

The country’s best performances at the World Cup were in the 1994, 1998 and 2014 tournaments, reaching the second round.

Many sports pundits in Nigeria believe that the fusion of entertainment and sports as steered by celebrities could boost visibility and encourage international sponsorship opportunities for country’s football talent.

