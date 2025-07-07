TÜRKİYE
1 min read
Turkish foreign minister meets Russian, Kazakh counterparts on sidelines of BRICS
Hakan Fidan, Sergey Lavrov discuss regional issues such as Israel’s growing aggression, developments in Gaza.
Turkish foreign minister meets Russian, Kazakh counterparts on sidelines of BRICS
Fidan and Lavrov discussed bilateral political and economic issues, as well as cooperation in the field of energy. / AA
July 7, 2025

Turkish Foreign Minister Hakan Fidan has met with Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov on the sidelines of the BRICS summit in Rio de Janeiro, Brazil.

Fidan and Lavrov discussed bilateral political and economic issues, as well as cooperation in the field of energy, on Monday, according to diplomatic sources.

The ministers also exchanged views on regional issues, including the risks posed by Israel’s growing aggression in the region, recent developments in Gaza, Iran’s nuclear activities, and the situation in Afghanistan, the sources added.

Fidan also met with Kazakh Deputy Prime Minister and Foreign Minister Murat Nurtleu on Monday in Brazil, according to the Turkish Foreign Ministry.

The two-day BRICS summit opened on Sunday, bringing together leaders from major emerging economies to discuss global security, governance reform, and cooperation in the Global South.

BRICS includes Brazil, Russia, India, China, and South Africa as long-standing members, plus several recent additions to the group.

Türkiye has applied to join BRICS, and it got a special invitation to this year's summit.

Explore
The Gambia lawmakers reject new draft constitution
Nigeria insurgents, bandits kill more in first half of 2025 than in all of last year
Israeli official admits that Iran hit some military sites last month
Mali plans to sell gold reserves at Barrick complex to fund operations
South Sudan's President Salva Kiir fires army chief after seven months in post
Standing with genocidal Israel no longer reflects well on anyone: Türkiye's Fidan
Bandits kill 70 Nigerian vigilantes in Plateau state violence
Turkish foreign, defence ministers to visit Pakistan
Türkiye’s University of Health Sciences graduates more than 170 professionals in Somalia
Nigeria's VP Shettima: Africa has no 'business with nuclear weapons'
Bombed and battered, Qassam Brigades still managed to kill five Israeli soldiers
First malaria drug for babies approved for use
Fire at Cairo telecom hub disrupts internet, phone
Ghana making stronger economic recovery after debt crisis - IMF
Netanyahu backs expulsion of Palestinians as Trump shrugs off two-state solution
Sneak a peek at TRT Global. Share your feedback!
Contact us