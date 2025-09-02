POLITICS
1 min read
Arab League waives Somalia's 38-year accumulated debts
Somalia thanks the Arab League, describing the decision as a ''historic'' achievement.
Somalia's Arab League annual membership dues accumulated for more 38 years.
September 2, 2025

The Arab League has cancelled 75% of Somalia’s debts in what the Somali Ambassador to Egypt and Permanent Representative to the Arab League, Ali Abdi Aware, described as a ‘‘historic’’ achievement.

Ambassador Aware addressed the 164th session of the League’s Permanent Representatives on Tuesday in Cairo.

He expressed Somalia’s gratitude to the Arab League and its member states for supporting Mogadishu’s request to waive debts accumulated over 38 years in unpaid annual membership contributions.

The League approved the cancellation of 75% of these arrears, the Somali National News Agency reports.

It was not immediately clear how much Somalia owed the Arab League.

However, Aware stressed that the waiver was a result of ‘‘sustained diplomatic efforts’’ by the Somali Embassy in Cairo, in line with the directives of Somalia’s national leadership.

Somalia joined the Arab League in 1974, forteen years after its independence.

SOURCE:TRT Afrika and agencies
