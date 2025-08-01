After severe delays in stadium renovations, East Africa is finally ready to co-host the much-awaited 2024 African Nations Championship (CHAN), kicking off on Saturday.

It is a historic moment for Kenya, Tanzania, and Uganda, whose "Pamoja" - meaning "together" in Swahili - bid two years ago gave birth to the first Confederation of African Football (CAF) tournament in the region since 1976, and the first to be jointly hosted by three countries.

The CHAN tournament, which runs to August 30, acts as a precursor to the continent's main event, the Africa Cup of Nations in 2027, also co-hosted by the three countries.

CHAN features only players from domestic clubs, and cannot include anyone playing for teams abroad.

More time to prepare

Getting the five stadiums ready has been a struggle, with CAF delaying the tournament from its planned dates in February to give them more time to prepare.

On a final inspection tour in Nairobi last week CAF general secretary Veron Mosengo-Omba celebrated the three nations' progress and co-operation.

"I think we in Africa need to learn from this model. Three countries have pooled their efforts and resources to successfully deliver," he told reporters.

Tanzania will get the 19-team competition underway when they play Burkina Faso at the Benjamin Mkapa stadium in the economic capital Dar es Salaam on Saturday.