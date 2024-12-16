By Pauline Odhiambo

Like many of his contemporaries, 23-year-old artist Manzi Leon enjoys a good film. However, many of his figurative portraits draw inspiration from real-life narratives of people he encounters.

"I like painting real people with real stories because they are more interesting," Manzi tells TRT Afrika. "Even within the art industry, people find paintings based on real lives more relatable."

Figurative art, as defined by Cohle Gallery, refers to modern art retaining strong references to the real world, particularly the human figure.

Black bias

Manzi's painting, "Portrait of Gracilla," stems from his interactions with a friend in Ghana who shared her struggles as a dark-skinned woman in Africa.

"Since childhood, Gracilla was mocked for having dark skin. Her story is one of triumph, overcoming the struggle of not being accepted based on looks," Manzi explains.

Comfort zone

"This painting serves as a testament to the strength and resilience of millions of black women who have experienced biases based on their complexion."

His solo exhibition, "Note to Gracilla," was showcased in the US in 2023. "It's an invitation for them to feel accepted and safe in Gracilla's story," he states.

Manzi's acrylic paintings often portray black women thriving in their comfort zones.

His pieces, "Contemplations of Domesticity" and "Lady Mary with a Veil," reveal the demeanour of black women relaxing at home.

Self-expression

"I want to show the concept of home and how women act and react in their safe spaces. Many black women wear headscarves at home, and my intention was to reveal elements of self-expression," Manzi explains.

"Even with restrictive moods, their body language is relaxed as they contemplate their lives," he states.

Both paintings were featured in Mitochondria Gallery's group exhibition, "Place of Repose."

Facing fear

In "In Midst of the Green Sea," Manzi explores self-expression. The painting depicts a solitary figure overcoming fear.

"The woman is bravely facing her fear, expressing herself," Manzi says. "This painting invites viewers to learn more about themselves by embracing their fears.

Manzi has learned to paint through various emotions.

"Painting is something I always do, even when I'm not in the mood," he tells TRT Afrika. "I paint when happy and paint when sad."

His piece, "Strange Voice from My Heart," highlights listening to one's inner voice.

Some of Manzi's paintings have sold for thousands of dollars internationally. He credits his success to staying true to his style.

His advice to aspiring artists? "Be unique and stand firm for what you want in your art. Don't be coerced into creating art that's not true to your individual style. Stay authentic always."