Ghana football star Thomas Partey charged with rape in UK
The charges against Partey relate to three women and the offences were reported to have taken place between 2021 and 2022
Thomas Partey was signed by Arsenal in October 2020. / Reuters
July 4, 2025

Ghanaian football star Thomas Partey, who formerly played for English Premier League soccer club Arsenal, has been charged with rape and sexual assault, London's Metropolitan Police said on Friday.

Partey was charged with five counts of rape and one count of sexual assault, with the charges relating to three women and the offences reported to have taken place between 2021 and 2022, the statement said.

Partey's management have not yet commented on the charges.

He is due to appear at London's Westminster Magistrates' Court on August 5.

Partey, 32, was signed by Arsenal from Atletico Madrid for 50 million euros ($59 million) in October 2020 and became a key member of Arsenal's first team.

He was first arrested in July 2022, though he was not named at the time and continued to play for Arsenal while investigations were ongoing.

