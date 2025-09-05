The tree stump had been sitting on the riverbed for who knows how long, invisible beneath the glistening waters of the Niger River.

A thunderous crack suddenly shattered the calm, hurling scores of screaming passengers overboard from the wooden vessel. The boat had inevitably struck the submerged obstacle.

As cries for help rang out, rescuers from nearby villages dived in to save whoever they could grab in the scramble to stay afloat against the treacherous current. For dozens, help arrived too late.

Local authorities said the boat, ferrying over 100 people to a condolence event, went down near the Gausawa community at Borgu in Nigeria's north-central Niger State.

At least 60 lives were lost in the September 2 tragedy, which played out in circumstances that have become eerily familiar in the country.

Flagrant violations

Nigeria's vast network of inland waterways – an 8,600-kilometre span constituting Africa's third-longest system after Chad and the Democratic Republic of Congo – is as much an economic asset as it is a natural wonder.

These channels, stretching from the Niger and Benue rivers to coastal routes from Badagry to Calabar, connect rural communities and serve as transportation lifelines for agricultural trade.

What goes under the radar until tragedy strikes, like it did at Gausawa this week, is the rampant flouting of safety norms by boat operators across the waterways network.

A study published in the International Journal of Scientific Research states that between 2010 and late 2021, a total of 2,346 lives were lost in 266 boat accidents.

The deadliest year on record was 2021. Over 67% of these are categorised as preventable accidents attributed to wilful or inefficiency-induced human oversight – overloading, poor maintenance and flagrant disregard for safety regulations.

Data available with Nigeria's Inland Waterways Authority corroborates the thesis.

"Laws governing waterways exist, but unfortunately, these are not obeyed," Ibrahim Hussaini, director of information and special duties at the Niger State Emergency Management Agency, tells TRT Afrika.

Heavy traffic along the coastal waterways, including vessels transporting tonnes of agricultural products, accentuates the risk of collisions between boats or with hidden obstacles.

In 2018, eleven passengers died in Lagos when a passenger boat slammed into another wooden vessel near the Apapa waterfront.