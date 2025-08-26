An 11,685-carat (2.3 kilogrammes) emerald has been found in Zambia, a mining company said.
“At 11,685 carats, Imboo (buffalo) is the latest, and largest, exceptional gemstone discovered at Kagem Mining (Kagem), believed to be the world’s single largest-producing emerald mine,” Gemfields said in a statement.
Imboo was discovered at Kagem’s Chama pit on August 3, 2025 by geologist Dharanidhar Seth, a seasoned expert with over a decade of experience, and Justin Banda, a veteran chiseller who has been instrumental in many successful recoveries of noteworthy gems,” it said.
Previously in Kagem, the 6,225-carat Insofu (elephant) was discovered in 2010, the 5,655-carat Inkalamu (lion) in 2018 and the 7,525-carat Chipembele (rhino) was discovered in 2021.
To be auctioned in Thailand
“Weighing a staggering 2.337 kilogrammes, Imboo is the largest single gemstone discovery of exceptional quality at Kagem to date,” Gemfileds said, adding that it will introduce Imboo at its latest high-quality emerald auction (in Bangkok, Thailand), which runs from August 25 to September 11, 2025 with all the sales proceeds repatriated to Zambia.