An 11,685-carat (2.3 kilogrammes) emerald has been found in Zambia, a mining company said.

“At 11,685 carats, Imboo (buffalo) is the latest, and largest, exceptional gemstone discovered at Kagem Mining (Kagem), believed to be the world’s single largest-producing emerald mine,” Gemfields said in a statement.

Imboo was discovered at Kagem’s Chama pit on August 3, 2025 by geologist Dharanidhar Seth, a seasoned expert with over a decade of experience, and Justin Banda, a veteran chiseller who has been instrumental in many successful recoveries of noteworthy gems,” it said.