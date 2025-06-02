WORLD
2 min read
Karol Nawrocki wins Poland’s presidential election
The conservative candidate defeated liberal rival Rafal Trzaskowski in a tight Polish presidential race, marked by debates over immigration and sovereignty.
Karol Nawrocki wins Poland’s presidential election
Many Nawrocki supporters said they want stricter curbs on immigration and advocate conservative social values. / AFP
3 hours ago

Conservative Karol Nawrocki has won Poland’s weekend presidential runoff election, according to the final vote count.

Nawrocki won 50.89 percent of votes in a tight race against liberal Warsaw Mayor Rafal Trzaskowski, who won 49.11 percent.

Nawrocki, 42, a historian and amateur boxer who ran a national remembrance institute, campaigned on a promise to ensure economic and social policies favour Poles over other nationalities, including refugees from neighbouring Ukraine.

While Poland's parliament holds most power, the president can veto legislation, and the vote was being watched closely in Ukraine as well as Russia, the United States and across the European Union.

‘Polan first, Poles first’

He pledged to continue Poland's support for neighbouring Ukraine against Russia's war, he has denounced the benefits given to war refugees.

It could also undermine strong ties with neighbouring Ukraine, as he is critical of Kiev's EU and NATO accession plans and wants to cut benefits for Ukrainian refugees.

Many Nawrocki supporters said they want stricter curbs on immigration and advocate conservative social values and more sovereignty for the country within the European Union.

Nawrocki campaigned under the slogan "Poland first, Poles first".

Nawrocki visited the White House during his campaign and said he had been told by Trump: "You will win."

US Secretary of Homeland Security Kristi Noem also endorsed Nawrocki when she attended a conservative conference in Poland last week, saying, "He needs to be the next president."

SOURCE:TRT World and Agencies
Explore
Turkish President Erdogan discusses security, energy with Somali counterpart Mohamud
Turkish President Erdogan discusses security, energy with Somali counterpart Mohamud
Words can no longer describe scale of Israel’s attacks on Gaza: Türkiye's Altun
Words can no longer describe scale of Israel’s attacks on Gaza: Türkiye's Altun
Türkiye extends condolences to Nigeria over deadly floods
Türkiye extends condolences to Nigeria over deadly floods
Senegal's fishing communities threatened by British, US giants' gas project
Senegal's fishing communities threatened by British, US giants' gas project
Belgian party backs Congo-born lawmaker after online racist abuse
Belgian party backs Congo-born lawmaker after online racist abuse
Turkish president, Hungarian premier discuss bilateral ties, global issues
Turkish president, Hungarian premier discuss bilateral ties, global issues
Egypt's storm-hit Alexandria region declares state of emergency
Egypt's storm-hit Alexandria region declares state of emergency
Gabon latest African country to halt raw export of critical mineral
Gabon latest African country to halt raw export of critical mineral
Nigeria floods death toll rises above 150, thousands displaced
Nigeria floods death toll rises above 150, thousands displaced
Strong Family, Strong Society: President Erdogan stresses importance of promoting family values
Strong Family, Strong Society: President Erdogan stresses importance of promoting family values
Equatorial Guinea facing shortage of HIV drugs - minister
Equatorial Guinea facing shortage of HIV drugs - minister
UN Security Council renews South Sudan arms embargo
UN Security Council renews South Sudan arms embargo
Distorted global system promotes inequality, enslaves people to capitalism — President Erdogan
Distorted global system promotes inequality, enslaves people to capitalism — President Erdogan
Flights resume at Liberia airport after president's plane involved in scare
Flights resume at Liberia airport after president's plane involved in scare
Search for survivors as floods in Nigeria kill at least 115
Search for survivors as floods in Nigeria kill at least 115
Sneak a peek at TRT Global. Share your feedback!
Contact us