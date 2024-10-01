Israel said late on Tuesday that Iran fired a barrage of missiles at the country in an attack that Tehran described as retaliation for the assassinations of senior Iranian, Hamas and Hezbollah officials.

Israel’s Army Radio reported the launch of 180 missiles, revising an earlier estimate of at least 200.

Sirens sounded across the country, halting all takeoffs and landings at Ben Gurion International Airport in Tel Aviv.

The Israel Airports Authority declared the closure of airspace, rerouting flights to alternative airports abroad, according to Israel’s Yedioth Ahronoth daily.

Loud explosions

The military urged residents of the country’s southern and central regions to “immediately enter a protected space and remain there until further instructions are given.”

An Anadolu correspondent observed dozens of missiles in the sky over the occupied West Bank heading toward the Negev and Tel Aviv. Loud explosions were heard in Jerusalem due to interceptors.

Yedioth Ahronoth also reported damage to a building in northern Tel Aviv from a missile strike, with the Israeli emergency service saying that three people were injured by Iranian missiles in Tel Aviv, the local Maariv daily reported.

Israeli National Security Minister Itamar Ben-Gvir announced the immediate deployment of around 13,000 emergency volunteers across the country, while Israel’s public broadcaster described the missile barrage as “an unprecedented ballistic attack on Israel.”

Missiles 'intercepted'

Later, Israeli military spokesperson Daniel Hagari said in a press conference that several Iranian missiles had been intercepted and that there were no further threats from Iran, advising residents to leave shelters.

The Israeli military warned citizens against sharing videos of missile impacts to prevent providing information to “enemies.”

In light of the Iranian attacks, Lebanon, Jordan and Iraq announced temporary airspace closures for all aircraft to ensure the safety of air navigation. The Jordanian military also urged citizens to remain indoors for their safety.

A Palestinian worker from the Gaza Strip was killed due to the falling of “missiles and shrapnel” while in Jericho in the occupied West Bank, according to the Palestinian Civil Defense.

Shrapnel-caused deaths, injuries

Israel’s Army Radio claimed that the man was “killed in the Iranian missile attack,” identifying him as Samih Asali, 37, from Jabalia, adding it remains unclear when he arrived in the West Bank from Gaza.

An eyewitness told Anadolu that “one of the workers from Gaza present in the An-Nuway'imah area was hit by shrapnel and died as a result.”

He added that “it has not been confirmed whether the shrapnel came from one of the Iranian missiles or from an Israeli interceptor.”

In a related incident in Jordan, two people were injured from shrapnel falling in several provinces of the kingdom following an Iranian missile attack on Israel, the country’s Interior Ministry said.

Military and security targets

In Iran, the Islamic Revolutionary Guards Corps (IRGC) announced in a statement that “dozens of ballistic missiles were launched at important military and security targets deep within the occupied territories,” stating that this attack was “in response to the assassination of Hamas leader Ismail Haniyeh, Hezbollah leader Hassan Nasrallah and IRGC Commander Abbas Nilforoshan.”

Haniyeh was assassinated in Tehran in July, while Nasrallah was assassinated in Beirut on Friday along with Nilforoshan.

