The road to the 2026 World Cup, hosted by Canada, the USA, and Mexico, continues to deliver gripping drama as African qualifiers continue to unfold.

Thursday's action paraded clashes that showcased the unpredictable nature of football.

Libya and Angola battled to a tense draw, a late equaliser from Fredy denying Libya a crucial victory.

Cape Verde's earlier win against Mauritius added further pressure in Group D. Gabon, meanwhile, demonstrated their dominance with a commanding 3-0 win over Seychelles.

Denis Bouanga's brace spearheaded a clinical performance, propelling Gabon to the summit of Group F, a position they will hold until Côte d’Ivoire’s clash with Burundi.

However, the most enthralling spectacle of the evening came from the Group F encounter between Gambia and Kenya.

A dramatic turnaround saw Kenya claw back from a three-goal deficit to snatch a remarkable draw.

Musa Barrow’s double, coupled with Yankuba Minteh’s strike, seemed to have sealed Gambia’s fate, but Kenya’s resilience, ignited by Michael Olunga's penalty and culminating in William Wilson’s last gasp equaliser, proved otherwise.

This comeback, a testament to Benni McCarthy’s influence in his first match in charge, injected much-needed confidence into the Kenyan squad.

In Group I, Mali delivered a crucial blow to Comoros’ qualification hopes with a decisive 3-0 away victory.

Nene Dorgeles’ early strike set the tone, and Kamory Doumbia’s second-half brace sealed a vital three points for Mali, revitalising their campaign.

This result significantly altered the group dynamics, placing Mali firmly back in contention and threatening Comoros’ previously secure position.

The upcoming Friday fixtures promise further excitement, with key matches including Botswana versus Algeria, Rwanda versus Nigeria, and Ghana versus Chad, all poised to shape the landscape of the qualifiers.