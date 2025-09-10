Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy on Wednesday pushed for a common air defence system with Kiev's European allies as he accused Russia of "deliberately targeting" neighbouring Poland by flying drones through its airspace in an overnight attack.

Poland said it downed several Russian drones that Moscow had fired towards Ukraine in its latest overnight barrage, an incident that drew widespread condemnation and warnings from the NATO member's allies.

Zelenskyy said it showed the need for a combined Ukraine-Europe air defence shield.

"Ukraine has long proposed to its partners the creation of a joint air defence system to ensure the guaranteed downing of 'Shaheds', other drones, and missiles through the combined strength of our combat aviation and air defences," Zelenskyy said on social media.

Tens of thousands of drones

Russia has fired tens of thousands of drones at Ukraine in overnight attacks throughout the three-year-war, escalating its aerial barrages as peace talks have stuttered.