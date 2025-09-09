US job growth was significantly weaker than previously reported in the year through March, the government estimated on Tuesday, ahead of a central bank policy meeting next week.

The bad news on jobs prompted the White House to renew calls for an interest rate cut, alongside its criticism of Labor Department data.

US employment growth is likely to be revised down by a record 911,000 for the 12 months ending in March, according to preliminary data by the Department of Labor.

Prior to this estimate, government data indicated that employers added almost 1.8 million jobs over the period, covering the final months of former President Joe Biden's administration and the start of President Donald Trump's second White House term.

'Largest downward revision on record'

Such revisions are part of an annual exercise by the government, and the final tally will be released early next year.

But White House Press Secretary Karoline Leavitt cited this "largest downward revision on record" in calling Biden's economy "a disaster."